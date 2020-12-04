Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, December 4
Art
"Ethereal Christmas Tree," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. How about a painted tree you can stack your gifts around? Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story time on Zoom, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required at bitterrootpubliclibrary.org or 363-1670.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m., prerecorded session posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday.
Potpourri
A Carousel for Missoula virtual silver celebration, 6:30 p.m. bidpal.net/ponies or on MCAT. Watch a history of the Carousel and a toast by award-winning actor J.K. Simmons, bid on auction items, or buy a raffle ticket for a pony painted by Larry Pirnie.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula hosts a virtual used book sale through Dec. 8. https://fortmissoulamuseum.org/virtual-book-sale/
Festival of Trees runs through Dec. 6 in downtown Missoula. Trees on display at Worden's Market, Bike & Type, Berskshire Hathaway, Liquid Planet, Mood Boutique, One Eleven, Resident Inn at the Merc, Mary's Mountain Cookies, Bitterroot Flower Shop. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Downtown holiday tree lighting: The annual lighting will take place at Circle Square on 10 consecutive nights through Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. for small groups. Please follow COVID rules regarding masks and distancing.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and over; new painting lessons and assignment posted very Friday, visit the website to begin participating. Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email Dana at danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Online Adult D&D Guild for ages 12 and over, 6-8 p.m., email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Saturday, December 5
Art
"Exploring Poetry: from Found Poetry to Classic Villanelle," 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays through Dec. 12, Zootown Arts, 216 W. Main St. This six-week course is a survey of fundamental, generative pathways into the world of poetry. Interested poets may sign up for individual sessions based on interest or register for all six weeks of workshops ranging from found poetry to the classic villanelle. In the latter half of each session attendees will write their own poem based on what they've learned, and share with the group if they choose. $125 for full six weeks, $30 per session. Lesson four: "Poetry Techniques." 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Early Paint Rustic Santa," 10 a.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Grab some coffee and get your paint on before the day gets rolling with this morning class. There will be a pre-sketch. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Porch Leaner Workshop" 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This one is tall — designed to lean against your house right outside your door. There will be a pre-sketch. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Holiday Pick-up," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This classic painting is one that you can do from home virtually, or paint in-studio. We have limited seating — so register today. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Beginning Pottery: Wheel Throwing Basics Workshop," 2-5 p.m., The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St. $40, includes instruction, materials, plus clear glaze and firing. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Music
Social Distance Session featuring ESP "Backyard" album release show, 7:30 p.m. Livestreamed from the ZACC Show Room in partnership with MCAT, ZACC Facebook; MCAT’s YouTube Channel and Local Live. Free with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/g98kJK.
The Hellgate Music Series presents a free virtual concert with Letter B from DraughtWorks Brewery patio. Concerts are free and will release as scheduled on the Noise Gate Studio YouTube channel at 7 p.m on Saturdays. Presented by Attack and Release Sound & The Noise Gate Studio. Attackandreleasesound.com, thenoisegatestudio.com.
Potpourri
Tell Us Something: "Oral Storytelling Workshop," 2-3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville or via Zoom. Register at northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: "Easy Edible Gifts for Everyone," digital prerecorded instructional video posted Saturdays on December on the library's Facebook page, 6 p.m.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Southgate Mall, old Lucky's Market. Over 50 vendors with products ranging from local food and farm goods to handmade craft items and art. 396-0593, missoulavalleywintermarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, December 6
Art
Family Workshop, "Making Gifts!" 2-5 p.m., The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St. $20, 10% discount for members. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Beginning Pottery: Wheel Throwing Basics Workshop," 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St. $40, includes instruction, materials, plus clear glaze and firing. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Catching A Ride," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Santa is hitching a ride on a star in this painting, which comes with a little Santa stencil and that gold paint looks ridiculously cute on that black background. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Trim The Tree," 6-8 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This is another virtual or in-studio option. Elegant and rustic, this painting turns out every time. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Monday, December 7
Art
"Clay Luminaries," 6-8 p.m. St. Join ZACC's clay master Dana Childs over Zoom and hand-build yourself or someone else a little bit of brightness. Registration for class if free, but the ZACC is offering a luminary kit for $12 that includes clay, glaze and brushes to complete your project before bringing it to the ZACC to be fired. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Kids Crazy Reindeer," 1-2:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Kids can come in-studio (limited seating) or you can pick up a kit and they can paint via Zoom! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Open instructed for returning students, 1-4 p.m., Mondays through Dec. 14, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Ideal for students wishing to continue recent projects and for those with at least basic clay experience but want classroom access through Dec. 20. $115, $10 discount for members. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Books, readings
Timothy Browne reads from "The Rusted Scalpel: A Medical Thriller," 6 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville or via Zoom. 777-5061, northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Holiday gnome take home kit available through Dec. 12 at the Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Call 363-1670.
Tuesday, December 8
Art
"Dairy Christmas," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. There will be a pre-draw. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. You need a Christmas cow in your life. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom. Fun work with technique and strength building, structure from palmas to the cuadro conversation, and your unique self-expression. Optional castanets 5:30-6 p.m. Join at the beginning of any month, register online at www.flamencomt.com, and the Zoom codes will be sent to you.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales prerecorded sessions will be posted on MPL's Facebook page every Tuesday.
Potpourri
Pints and pages virtual Happy Hour, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom. Join librarian Daniel Ray and bring your favorite beverage of an hour of free range discussion on what you've been reading, watching, listening to. Registration required to receive login information, email community@bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, December 9
Art
Teen open studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teens can bring in their own artwork or use materials provided to make their own creations. Pizza from Bridge Pizza will be provided. Sessions will be held in the Missoula Art Park, weather permitting, or in the classroom. Sanitizing and deep-cleaning measures will be implemented before and after each session. A MAM staff member will be on-site for each session. No need to RSVP — it's free! 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Open instructed session for returning students, 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays through Dec. 16, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Ideal for students wishing to continue recent projects and for those with at least basic clay experience but want classroom access through Dec. 20. $115, $10 discount for members. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Holiday Wreath Making" with Mikyla Veis of the ZACC, 6-8 p.m., Before this class, collect items like rose hips, fallen pine branches, pine cones, seed pods, etc. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Joy," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This is on a long skinny canvas and super easy. There will be stencils for the letters. You can do this virtually or in-studio. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Baby and Toddler Story Time on Zoom, 10:30 a.m., registration required, Bitterrootpubliclibrary.org, 363-1670.
Story time live online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: "Stories of the Season" with MCT, check the library's social media for details; American Red Cross blood drive, noon-5:30 p.m., to make appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-448-4543. The drive will be held at the Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. "Decorate Cookies with a Librarian," pickup pre-packaged kit of cookies, frosting and decorations, 1-6 p.m. through Dec. 11, then join Pam on Zoom, 2-3 p.m., Dec. 12 for decorating. Memory Cafe: prerecorded Missoula Community Chorus concert, 2 p.m., posted at missoulapubliclibrary.org. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m., via Zoom, email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. MakerSpace virtual classes, "3D Printed Ornaments for Kids," 6 p.m., youtube.com/user/MissoulaLibrary. 2nd Wednesday Book Group discusses "Birds in America" by Lorrie Moore, 6:30 p.m., email chrish@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Thursday, December 10
Art
Open instructed session for returning students, 6-9 p.m., Thursdays through Dec. 17, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Ideal for students wishing to continue recent projects and for those with at least basic clay experience but want classroom access through Dec. 20. $115, $10 discount for members. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Farmhouse Frosty," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. You can’t go wrong with a snowman. There is a pre-draw for this guy. Want a different color for the hat and scarf? Just ask. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Online Teen D&D Guild for ages 12-17, 3-5 p.m., to join email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," available to stream through Dec. 20. In the old days, families would sit around the radio to "listen" to a show. This December, you can gather with your families around a computer or television to "watch" Bedford Falls come to life, as this show will be presented exclusively as a streamed performance. Tickets are $20 plus service fee and available at MCTinc.org.
Art calls
"Our Town" is a juried exhibition at the Dana Gallery in Missoula. The gallery is in the middle of its 25th year and is known nationally and internationally for hosting large museum quality exhibitions including two Oil Painters of America National Shows and "Out West." The mission of the Dana’s "Our Town" is, in this time of national divisiveness, to not only show the physical nature of your community but, if possible, raise the awareness of the togetherness and sense of community still present in many of our cities, towns and neighborhoods. Art work may be representational or metaphorical, and includes painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics and video. We encourage you to express the unity of your community in either traditional or contemporary form. Email tiffany@danagallery.com for an application. There will be category and “Best of Show” awards, including at least one monetary reward for “Best of Show." Deadline for letter of interest is March 1.
