Out & About

Art calls

"Our Town" is a juried exhibition at the Dana Gallery in Missoula. The gallery is in the middle of its 25th year and is known nationally and internationally for hosting large museum quality exhibitions including two Oil Painters of America National Shows and "Out West." The mission of the Dana’s "Our Town" is, in this time of national divisiveness, to not only show the physical nature of your community but, if possible, raise the awareness of the togetherness and sense of community still present in many of our cities, towns and neighborhoods. Art work may be representational or metaphorical, and includes painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics and video. We encourage you to express the unity of your community in either traditional or contemporary form. Email tiffany@danagallery.com for an application. There will be category and “Best of Show” awards, including at least one monetary reward for “Best of Show." Deadline for letter of interest is March 1.