Out & About

Wednesday, August 4

Art

Teen Art Scene, Wednesdays, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teens can attend an open studio time and workshop led by a local teaching artist and a MAM staffer. Students can learn about the MAM collection and art on view and work in an unstructured time with the MAM's art materials, whether on their own projects or ones for school. Pizza from Bridge Pizza will be provided. The Teen Art and Poetry Project is taught by local writer Jenny Montgomery. Young artists and poets will draw inspiration from storytelling within visual art by looking at examples like broadsides, ekphrastic poetry, symbolic language, surrealism and more. Students 12-18 are invited to drop in for the studio, and no RSVP is required. Students interested in the Teen Art Project can email Jenny Bevill at jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org. Sanitizing and deep-cleaning measures will be implemented before and after each session. A MAM staff member will be on-site for each session. No need to RSVP, it's free. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.