Out & About

Friday, July 30
Art
Paint and Sip: "Tamarack Trees," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Radius Gallery's next exhibition opening, "ALCHEMY," 5-7 p.m., features a wonderful selection of artwork by Richard M. Parrish (glass), Brad Schwieger (ceramics) and David Secrest (metal). These masters of craft share an uncanny ability to transform challenging materials into beautiful and compelling sculptural forms. With meticulous attention to line and shape, color and texture, each artist infuses his creations with energy, vigor and verve. Two of the artists — Richard Parrish and David Secrest — will be in attendance. Stop in to meet them and see their artful alchemy.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m., prerecorded session posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday. SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Story time on the lawn, weather permitting, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Music
St. Paul & The Broken Bones with The Dip, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheater. $35-$45. All ages. logjampresents.com.
Showdown, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Margi Cates. Tasting room open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Potpourri
Hamilton Daly Days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days with street dance Friday, 8-11 p.m. Daly Mansion, 251 Eastside Highway. dalymansion.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email Dana at danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Online Adult D&D Guild, 6 p.m., email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us.
One-on-one tech support, 11 a.m.-noon, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Theater
Shakespeare in the Parks presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream," 6 p.m,. Winninghoff Park, Philipsburg. shakespeareintheparks.org.
"Much Ado About Nothing," 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $10 per ticket, in advance, zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance/, or at the door. From the hilarious creative team behind "A Literal Garbage Fire" and "Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan" comes an adaptation of William Shakespeare's funniest take on Italian romance, "Much Ado About Nothing."
The Bigfork Players present "Bonnie & Clyde," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, July 31
Art
Open AIR hosts visual artist Maria Ylvisaker from New York, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 3400 Captain Rawn Way. Free.
Paint and Sip: "Pastel Cactus," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Happy Wishes," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Backpack Giveaway, 10 a.m.-noon, Verizon Cellular Plus, 610 E. Free backpacks filled with school supplies; no purchase necessary. Donations also being accepted. Limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last. One per student.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Free family activity, "Feathered Friends," 10 a.m.-noon, Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., Hamilton. 406-363-3338.
Music
Music in the Wild Summer Concert Series featuring "An Evening with Charles M. Russell" with historians Jennifer Bottomly-O’Looney and Kirby Lambert, 7 p.m., Sculpture in the Wild, Lincoln. sculptureinthewild.com.
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Beth Lo. Tasting room open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Potpourri
Missoula Iris Society's annual Iris Rhizome Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Missoula Iris Gardens. 728-7633.
"2nd Time Around" jewelry sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds Floral Building, Hamilton. Proceeds benefit the Bitter Root Humane Society. 406-210-1375, mycraig@yahoo.com.
Annual Bitterroot Brewfest, 1 p.m., Daly Mansion, 251 Eastside Highway, Hamilton. bitterrootchamber.com.
Hamilton Daly Days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days with street dance Friday, 8-11 p.m. Daly Mansion, 251 Eastside Highway. dalymansion.org.
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Moon-Randolph Homestead open day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., every Saturday through October, 1515 Spurlock Road. Public tours are available during open days on a first-come, first-served basis, or explore the Homestead's wild plum thicket, heritage apple orchard, claim shack, barn, root cellar and livestock at your own pace. Visitors are encouraged to picnic, draw, write, play and spend time at this unique, public, cultural site. 728-0451.
Clark Fork River Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Carousel Drive, in front of A Carousel for Missoula. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, honey and plant starts from area farmers and ranchers. 880-9648, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., corner of Pine Street and Higgins Avenue. Handmade, local items. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Masks recommended but not required. Social distancing requirement removed. Traffic is two-way again. Families welcome to shop together. We do still prioritize access for high risk customers for the first hour. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Hamilton Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown Hamilton. hamiltonfarmersmarket.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT facility tour, 10 a.m., call 542-6228 to register. MCAT studio training, noon, call 542-6228 to register. MakerSpace open hours, 1-6 p.m.
Theater
"Much Ado About Nothing," 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $10 per ticket, in advance, zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance, or at the door. From the hilarious creative team behind "A Literal Garbage Fire" and "Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan" comes an adaptation of Shakespeare's funniest take on Italian romance, "Much Ado About Nothing."
The Bigfork Players present "9 to 5," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, August 1
Art
"Beyond the Basics," continuing pottery with instructor Chris Alveshere, 6-9 p.m., Sundays through Aug. 22, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Paint and Sip: "Almighty Mountains," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Music
For King & Country with Echosmith and Dave Barnes, 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheater. $25-$45. All ages. logjampresents.com.
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Chutzpah & Jake Shulman. Wine at 4 p.m.; pizza at 5 p.m.; music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Theater
The Bigfork Players present "Lucky Stiff," 2 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Monday, August 2
Art
Beginning Pottery Intensive with instructor Chris Alveshere, 6-9 p.m., Mondays through Aug. 23, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Daytime open instructed, multi-level with instructor Chris Alveshere, 1-4 p.m., Mondays through Aug. 23, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Music
Missoula City Band rehearses, 7-9 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. MCAT free virtual reality experience with Oculus Quest 2, 11:15 a.m., call 542-6228 or email mcat@mcat.org. Missoula Job Service workshop: "Job Search & Resume Workshop," 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Art
Daytime open instructed, multi-level with instructor Stephanie Dishno, 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays through Aug. 24, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Sculpting Hands and Feed" with instructor Stephanie Dishno, 6-9 p.m., Tuesdays through Aug. 24, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Beginning Intaglio printmaking, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Aug. 24, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. zootownarts.org.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco, 5-6 p.m.; with castanets optional, 6-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Class is $30 per month, with a requested donation of your choice if you take castanets only. Register online at flamencomt.com to start your new year of self-expression and deepening understanding of this ancient and venerable art, designated an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2010.
Kids' stuff
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Yoga for Kids ages 7 and up, 11:30 a.m., west lawn, registration required. Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 1-2:30 p.m., west lawn, registration required.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Summer of Learning program: "Tails & Tales," with Animal Wonders, 2-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m., registration required. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Music
Shakey Graves with Tre Burt, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheater. $35-$45. All ages. logjampresents.com.
Potpourri
Missoula Police Department Block Party, 5-8 p.m., 435 Ryman St. Part of National Night Out, an annual community building campaign to enhance the relationships between law enforcement and the community. 552-6290.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m.,-noon.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flatbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Frenchtown open hours, noon-5 p.m. MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players present "Bonnie & Clyde," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, August 4
Art
Open AIR hosts visual artist Emily Stark from Montana, 4-6 pm., Home ReSource, 1515 Wyoming St. Free.
Beginning Pottery Intensive with instructor Lane Chapman, 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays through Aug. 25, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Teen Art Scene, Wednesdays, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teens can attend an open studio time and workshop led by a local teaching artist and a MAM staffer. Students can learn about the MAM collection and art on view and work in an unstructured time with the MAM's art materials, whether on their own projects or ones for school. Pizza from Bridge Pizza will be provided. The Teen Art and Poetry Project is taught by local writer Jenny Montgomery. Young artists and poets will draw inspiration from storytelling within visual art by looking at examples like broadsides, ekphrastic poetry, symbolic language, surrealism and more. Students 12-18 are invited to drop in for the studio, and no RSVP is required. Students interested in the Teen Art Project can email Jenny Bevill at jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org. Sanitizing and deep-cleaning measures will be implemented before and after each session. A MAM staff member will be on-site for each session. No need to RSVP, it's free. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Kids' stuff
Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, west lawn, Hamilton. Registration required. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Frenchtown story time, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Music
Missoula City Band concert featuring "At the Movies and More," 8 p.m., Bonner Park. Free. missoulacityband.org.
Potpourri
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Food trucks and live music by Big Sky Mudflaps. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Frenchtown open hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Missoula Job Service workshop: "Resume Office Hours," 2:30-4:30 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: S.A.G.A. (Summer Afternoon Group Activities), 3-5 p.m., west lawn, registration required. National Farmers Market Day celebration, 4-6 p.m., O'Hare Commons.
Theater
The Bigfork Players present "Jersey Boys," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, August 5
Art
Beginning Pottery Intensive with instructor Marlies Borchers, 6-9 p.m., Thursdays through Aug. 26, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Paint and Sip: "Forest Fairytale," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
African dance class by Oumar Keita with the Djebe Bara group drumming, 6 p.m., Bonner Park. $10.
Salsa Jam, 6:30 p.m., the West Side Theater. An hour of fun Latin dance technique and choreography. $10. Ages 18 and up. thewestsidetheater.com.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: spectrUM Summer of Science, 2-5 p.m., west lawn.
Music
Community Band Concert, Daly Mansion, Hamilton. dalymansion.org.
Imagine Ireland, 4:30 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Mineral County Fair, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Mineral County Fairgrounds, Superior. Rodeo, parade, 4-H projects, talent contest, quilt exhibition, livestock auction, kids activities, pancake breakfast, arts and crafts, food and vendor booths.
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Food trucks and live music by Bottom Feeders. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Thursday!Fest, 5-8 p.m., Second Avenue East between First and Second Streets East, Kalispell. Food vendors, beer and wine garden and music by The Groove Riders. downtownkalispell.com.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Nature journaling class, 11 a.m., west lawn, registration required.
Theater
The Bigfork Players present "Jersey Boys," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Port Polson Players present “The Last Romance," 7:30 p.m., Theatre on the Lake, Polson. Tickets $19 for adults and $18 for senior citizens, students and children. A heart-warming comedy, about the transformational power of love, centers on a relationship between a man and a women in their golden years. A tender romantic comedy, it also illustrates how a family tie can often tether our hearts harder and faster than any love affair. PortPolsonPlayers.com, 406-883-9212.