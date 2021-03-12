Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, March 12
Art
Couples Paint Night! "Twilight Trees," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. When the canvases meet in the middle it completes your paintings. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Opening of "Emerge," 4 p.m., Allez, alley way at 120 N. Higgins Ave. The Allez alleyway at 120 N. Higgins is getting re-beautified with all new murals by local and regional artists. Nine artists took the word "emerge", and created large-scale work illustrating what it means to them. Featuring the talents of: Kelly Bourgeois, Eric Carlson, Michael Dinning, Monica Gilles-BringsYellow, Elisha Harteis, Cameron Klise, Michelle Postma, Jonathan Qualben, and Jessie Smith. Murals will be unveiled in an outdoor, socially distanced and masked event. 406-546-6141.
Kids' stuff
"Dungeons & Dragons 101" for ages 8-16, 4-6 p.m., Fridays through April 9, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. In this in-depth, immersive experience, also known as D&D Club, participants will learn the necessary skills to be a great D&D player and dungeon master. The course will explain the rules and basic mechanics of the game as they manifest in character development, narrative skill-building, drawing, and myriad other art forms. zootownarts.org.
Story time on Zoom, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required at bitterrootpubliclibrary.org or 363-1670.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m., prerecorded session posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday. Pick up dragon coloring sheets and Zoom contact information, 1-6 p.m.
Potpourri
Mountainfilm On Tour film festival available to stream online through March 14. Tickets $15, bmwf.org/mountainfilm-tour. Hosted by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and over; new painting lessons and assignment posted very Friday, visit the website to begin participating. Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email Dana at danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Online Adult D&D Guild, 6 p.m., email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Theater
UM School of Theatre and Dance streams a modern adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's masterwork "Mother Courage and Her Children" through March 21. “Mother Courage” is an unrelenting yet darkly comedic look at the effects of war on people and society. This brilliant adaptation follows Anna Fierling (Mother Courage) as she drags her cart across war-torn towns and battlefields. She makes a huge profit, but at what cost? This politically charged, epic journey begins and ends in sorrow, and award-winning playwright Tony Kushner does an excellent job bringing Brecht’s scathing play to modern life with his luxurious use of language and imagery. It can be streamed anytime through March 21. Tickets cost $20 for general, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $12 for students, $8 for UM employees and $10 for children 12 and younger. umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
The Hamilton Players present "Always, Patsy Cline," 8 p.m., streamed online. The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight"…27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love always … Patsy Cline.” For tickets, visit hamiltonplayers.com.
Saturday, March 13
Art
Paint and Sip: "Moon Creek," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $48. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided for this three-hour class. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Get Your Dragon On live event, 2 p.m.
Music
Social Distance Session featuring a Pandemic Birthday Special presented by Revival Comedy, 7:30 p.m. Livestreamed from the ZACC Show Room in partnership with MCAT, ZACC Facebook; MCAT’s YouTube Channel and Local Live. Free with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/pDtMvz.
Potpourri
"The Body Now" facilitator training, a multi-part online series with Turning the Wheel, 1 p.m., via Zoom (also March 27, April 10, 17). The Body Now is an improvisational movement-based methodology developed from over 30 years of work in communities across the nation. The online facilitator training is an opportunity to learn from current facilitators in Turning the Wheel’s team of master teachers. $90 contribution, with financial assistance available for individuals with need. For more information and registration, go to turningthewheel.org/facilitator-training.
Tai Chi with Jude Trapani, 9-10 a.m., via Zoom. Register at bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Southgate Mall, old Lucky's Market. Over 50 vendors with products ranging from local food and farm goods to handmade craft items and art. 396-0593, missoulavalleywintermarket@gmail.com.
Theater
The Hamilton Players present "Always, Patsy Cline," 8 p.m., streamed online. The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight"…27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love always … Patsy Cline.” For tickets, visit hamiltonplayers.com.
Sunday, March 14
Art
Kids' Painting: "Grow," 10-11:30 a.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $28. This class is offered for kids 8 and up. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Banana River Dream," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $48. Come in to the studio and paint this dreamy banana river. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Theater
The Hamilton Players present "Always, Patsy Cline," 2 p.m., streamed online. The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight" for 27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love always … Patsy Cline.” For tickets, visit hamiltonplayers.com.
Monday, March 15
Art
All ages Handbuilding Camp for ages 5 and up, 10 a.m.-noon, through Friday, the Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $125 ($10 discount for members). 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoulaorg.
Teen Wheel Throwing Camp for ages 11 and up, 1-4 p.m., through Friday, the Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 ($10 discount for members). 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoulaorg.
Spring Break Camp: "Wildwalk Costume Making" for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-noon, through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. Campers will make their own costume or participate in constructing a large scale costume to be carried by the group in the Wild Walk Parade. zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
"Beauty Lou and the Country Beast" day camp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Friday, MCT. $200 per student. Registration available at MCTinc.org.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Chocolate welding take home science kits from spectrUM available to pick up, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Dragon On Live event packets available for pick up, 1-6 p.m. The event will be held via Zoom March 13.
Tuesday, March 16
Art
Five-week Relief Printing Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays through April 13, via Zoom. $125. Students will explore the various materials and techniques used to create single and multi-colored relief prints. Beginners will learn the basics, while more advanced students will work on refining their skills. Students will be provided with a private Zoom link prior to the first day of class. zootownarts.org.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco, 5-6 p.m.; with castanets optional, 6-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Class is $30 per month, with a requested donation of your choice if you take castanets only. Register online at flamencomt.com to start your new year of self-expression and deepening understanding of this ancient and venerable art, designated an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2010.
Kids' stuff
AMP: Advance Rock Camp for ages 10-16, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through April 1, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. For rockers of all genders who have already attended two or ore ZACC rock camps or who feel confident enough to rock at a lightly more proficient level. $265. zootownarts.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales prerecorded sessions will be posted on MPL's Facebook page every Tuesday. SpectrUM virtual live science fossil demonstration," 2 p.m., email caitlin.ervin@umontana.edu.
Potpourri
Tapestry: Heartspace, a guided movement Zoom class with Turning the Wheel, 5:30 p.m. Living room led on Zoom by co-facilitators with over 40 years of combined teaching experience, Lizzi Juda and Lulu Delphine of Turning the Wheel Missoula. Live musical accompaniment with international musician Jesse Manno. $15 suggested donation, but please pay what you can. To receive the Zoom link, register at secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/95X9hbus7n97sar5R2EuFw or through Venmo @TTWMissoula. Please include your email address in the memo if payment is made through Venmo.
UM Alumni Association's 23rd annual Community Lecture Series, 7 p.m., streamed online. Featuring Lucian Conway, Ph.D., professor, Department of Psychology, "The Perils of Forced Agreement: Why Americans Were Divided on COVID-19 and What We Should (and Shouldn't) Do About It." Go to the Alumni website at grizalum.com to register. Free. The lectures will be simultaneously streamed on Facebook Live and will be available on MCAT after the conclusion of the series. For more information, contact the UM Office of Alumni Relations at 243-5211.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, March 17
Art
Paint your pet, 6-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $68. After you sign up for our class, send us the photo of your animal that you want to paint. We sketch your pet, paint the eyes nose and mouth (if open) before you come in. Then we walk you through the rest. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen open studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teens can bring in their own artwork or use materials provided to make their own creations. Pizza from Bridge Pizza will be provided. Sanitizing and deep-cleaning measures will be implemented before and after each session. A MAM staff member will be on-site for each session. No need to RSVP, it's free. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Kids' stuff
Baby and Toddler Story Time on Zoom, 10:30 a.m., registration required, Bitterrootpubliclibrary.org, 363-1670.
Story time live online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m., via Zoom, email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. 3rd Wednesday Book Group discusses "The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World" by Dalai Lama XIV, email pamc@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Theater
University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance streams “Farewell,” an evening of original pieces written and performed by UM graduate students, March 17-28. “Screamin’ from the Zoo” by Elijah Jalil Paz Fisher, is a neo-spiritual that shares capella songs, spoken word and theatrical dialogue to explore stillness, hope, change, pain, freedom, grief, empowerment, joy and more — all in a search for what it means to have soul. “Pop Pop Killed Hitler” by Ben Park is a story of a Kentuckian, his “Pop Pop” and the ways in which they find direction in life. Aimee Paxton’s “Untouchable” is the story of a fairly boring, average, small girl trying to navigate her way through the gray area between childhood and adulthood — unfortunately based on fairly boring, average, small (but true) events. Tickets cost $10 and are available at umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.
Whitefish Theatre Company presents the dark comedy "Radiant Vermin," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish, or pre-recorded version online. How far would you go to get your dream home? Jill is expecting her first baby and she and her husband Ollie are desperate to find a home of their own for their new family. When a mysterious stranger offers the young couple an ideal house, it prompts the question: at a time of crisis in the housing market, how far would you compromise your principals to secure a home for you and your family? Be prepared to be appalled at yourself for laughing aloud at the horrors revealed in “Radiant Vermin”, a wickedly funny, pitch-black satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. Tickets $12 adults, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Thursday, March 18
Art
Mixed Media Print Demo, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom, zootownarts.org. $35. Registration required. Registrants will be sent a Zoom link prior to class.
Paint and Sip: "Yosemite Sunset," 6 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Come paint this breath taking view in studio with us. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Zoom Art Club for ages 5-11, 4 p.m. Register at North Valley Public Library, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Teen D&D Guild, 3 p.m., email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. Spring 2021 Virtual World View Film Series: "Cultures Coming Together Virtual Discussion," 7 p.m., via Zoom.
Teen Writers Club on Zoom, 3:30 p.m. Registration available at bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Company presents the dark comedy "Radiant Vermin," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish, or pre-recorded version online. How far would you go to get your dream home? Jill is expecting her first baby and she and her husband Ollie are desperate to find a home of their own for their new family. When a mysterious stranger offers the young couple an ideal house, it prompts the question: at a time of crisis in the housing market, how far would you compromise your principals to secure a home for you and your family? Be prepared to be appalled at yourself for laughing aloud at the horrors revealed in “Radiant Vermin”, a wickedly funny, pitch-black satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. Tickets $12 adults, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.