Out & About

Potpourri

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m., via Zoom, email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. 3rd Wednesday Book Group discusses "The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World" by Dalai Lama XIV, email pamc@missoula.lib.mt.us.

Theater

University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance streams “Farewell,” an evening of original pieces written and performed by UM graduate students, March 17-28. “Screamin’ from the Zoo” by Elijah Jalil Paz Fisher, is a neo-spiritual that shares capella songs, spoken word and theatrical dialogue to explore stillness, hope, change, pain, freedom, grief, empowerment, joy and more — all in a search for what it means to have soul. “Pop Pop Killed Hitler” by Ben Park is a story of a Kentuckian, his “Pop Pop” and the ways in which they find direction in life. Aimee Paxton’s “Untouchable” is the story of a fairly boring, average, small girl trying to navigate her way through the gray area between childhood and adulthood — unfortunately based on fairly boring, average, small (but true) events. Tickets cost $10 and are available at umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.