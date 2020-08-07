Out & About

Potpourri

Last Best Brewfest, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Breweries from across Montana and beyond will line the Ogren Park Allegiance Field concourse, pouring exciting seasonal brews, small batch beers, and ciders. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase food from some of Missoula’s best food trucks, as well. Attendance will be broken up into 3 separate, 2-hour flights, each containing a maximum of 300 patrons, with the 3rd flight culminating in a fireworks display. Stadium gates will open at 2 p.m. for the first flight, 5 p.m. for the second, and 8 p.m. for the third. The stadium will be cleared for an hour between flights for a full-stadium sanitization. Admission for the first 2 flights is $30 per person, while the final fireworks flight is $45. Admission includes 4 drinks, and additional drink tickets will be available for purchase inside the park. Utilizing Centerfield Cinema’s model of physically distanced squares on the field, patrons will be asked to remain in their squares with their party unless walking the one-way concourse to retrieve their drinks. No one under 21 will be allowed inside the gates. Tickets available at https://bit.ly/3htTKwt.