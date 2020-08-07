Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, August 7
Art
Paint and Sip: "Moonlit Waters," 7 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. a. This pretty one will be guided step-by-step by a local artist. Bring your own drinks, a mask, and some friends! 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 "Ro-Tater Tot" special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Something Rotten," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, August 8
Art
Painting: Open Studio, "Wine Glasses," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. In this class you get two wine glasses, supplies, written instructions, and an artist to help you when needed. Contact us for design options! 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Sunflower on Red," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This one is popular because it is awesome! It turns out every time. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Last Best Brewfest, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Breweries from across Montana and beyond will line the Ogren Park Allegiance Field concourse, pouring exciting seasonal brews, small batch beers, and ciders. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase food from some of Missoula’s best food trucks, as well. Attendance will be broken up into 3 separate, 2-hour flights, each containing a maximum of 300 patrons, with the 3rd flight culminating in a fireworks display. Stadium gates will open at 2 p.m. for the first flight, 5 p.m. for the second, and 8 p.m. for the third. The stadium will be cleared for an hour between flights for a full-stadium sanitization. Admission for the first 2 flights is $30 per person, while the final fireworks flight is $45. Admission includes 4 drinks, and additional drink tickets will be available for purchase inside the park. Utilizing Centerfield Cinema’s model of physically distanced squares on the field, patrons will be asked to remain in their squares with their party unless walking the one-way concourse to retrieve their drinks. No one under 21 will be allowed inside the gates. Tickets available at https://bit.ly/3htTKwt.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Under new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," 8 p.m., streaming online. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Sunday, August 9
Art
Painting: "Trail Run," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Hey runners and hikers: this event is for you! It is also for anyone else that wants to paint a Montana scene. There will be a pre-sketch for this painting - so no worries on thinking you have to figure out placement on your own. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Montana Sign: It is HUGE," 6-8 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Seating is limited in this class because we are working with 4 feet of wood. "Montana" will be written for you - so no worries on having to figure out how to get that on there! 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Target Range Community Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 2 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," 2 p.m., streaming online. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Monday, August 10
Kids' stuff
Missoula Children's Theatre Bonus Camps for grades 1-12, Monday-Friday, MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Visit MCTinc.org and click on Bonus Camps. "Musical Theatre Express" (entering grades 9-12), 1-5 p.m. Focused, inspiring environment for motivated high school students serious about developing and refining their acting, singing, and dancing skills. Infused with information about what actually happens behind the scenes, Musical Theatre Express will provide aspiring triple threats with daily skills classes, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime master classes taught by some of Broadway’s brightest stars. These amazing guest artists include: Eden Espinosa, best known for her captivating and critically acclaimed performance as Elphaba in Wicked; Kevin Chamberlin, TV’s Bertram from Disney’s Jessie and Tony nominee for his role of Horton in Broadway’s Seussical; and Tony-nominated director, Michael Arden (Spring Awakening and Once on this Island revivals). This camp will culminate in an informal presentation of the students' work. Students will have the option to record the material on their own devices to share with friends and family. Registration includes an MCT neck/face buff.
"MCT Explorers and Inventors" (entering grades 4-8), 1-5 p.m. Using ensemble acting activities, students will activate their creativity and expression to stretch and improve their own theatre and improvisational skills, while playing starring roles in developing MCT’s next generation of theatre outreach. MCT Explorers and Inventors will culminate in an informal performance that will be recorded by MCT and made available to families the week following the camp via a private YouTube link. Registration is $150 and includes an MCT T-shirt.
"Drama Quest" (entering grades 1-3), 9 a.m.-noon. Students will fire up their imaginations to transform a written story into a lively play by engaging their focus, voices, and physical expression to creatively develop big, bold characters and staging. Drama Quest will culminate in an informal performance that will be recorded by MCT and made available to families the week following the camp via a private YouTube link. Registration fee is $125 and includes an MCT neck/face buff.
Summer Classes: "So Many Kinds of Books to Make!" 9 a.m.-noon through Friday, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teacher Susie Risho. $80/$72. Responding to the exhibition, Love Letters to the Collection, we will create several different kinds of folded books from accordion to Turkish Map style. We will experiment with dying cloth for covers, sewing pages together, and using care in folding papers and designing well balanced, appealing progression of pages. The book content may include drawings, memories, humor, stories and letters as we respond to selected works from MAM’s Contemporary American Indian Art Collection. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Drawing & Storytelling Camp for ages 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. This camp is a great way to develop drawing skills! We will draw within different fictional genres; such as space, knights/princesses, magic, superheroes and more! We will explore the elements of a narrative and make artwork in a variety of different drawing mediums. Students are encouraged to build their own worlds full of original characters and let their imaginations shine! 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Printstallation Camp for ages 6-12, 1-4 p.m. through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. Campers will explore a number of different printmaking processes and use them to create a large scale collaborative installation. They will also get the opportunity to learn from local professional printmakers and will learn how to use the ZACC’s brand new print studio! 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
The Writers' Circle, 6 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville or via Zoom. Registration required on the Library's calendar system. Go to www.northvalleylibrary.org and click on the Calendar. Look for the event. A Zoom link will be sent to your email box.
Tuesday, August 11
Potpourri
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, August 12
Art
Paint and Sip: "Galactic Real Wood Board," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This pretty is painted on natural pine planks. It looks lovely. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kid's stuff
Baby and Toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
SpectrUM Summer of Science with Nick Wethington, 2:30-5 p.m., west lawn, registration required.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
"Lawyers in Libraries" with Ed Higgins, 6 p.m., North Valley Public Library or via Zoom. Registration required on the Library's calendar system. Go to www.northvalleylibrary.org and click on the Calendar. Look for the event. A Zoom link will be sent to your email box.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula City Band Concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell, corner of Ronald and Hastings streets. Featuring Fort Missoula’s 25th Infantry Band re-creation. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Something Rotten," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, August 13
Art
Paint and Sip: "Silver Mist Flowers," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave., Love me some silver metallic paint! You will too! Come on in and paint along with a local artist. Want a color change? Just ask! 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' Stuff
"What's Your Story" activity stations, 10-11 a.m, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton and noon-1 p.m., Corvallis School lunchroom. Registration required; limited to 20 participants. Self directed activity stations featuring dragon crafts, Three Little Pigs STEAM party. Lego Club Outside, 3:30-5 p.m, west lawn, registration required. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Book Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Back to Future," gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," 8 p.m., streaming online. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!