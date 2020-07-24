Out & About

"Beginning Pottery Intensive," 6-9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug 12, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Instructor Christine Gronneberg. $160 members, $170 nonmembers. This class is suitable for absolute beginners and students needing a refresher. Students will be taught basic wheel-throwing skills and hand building techniques, as well as finishing and glazing processes in this intensive course. Participants will practice making basic ceramic forms on the pottery wheel including cups, handled mugs, and bowls. Each class has an enrollment minimum of four people and a maximum of eight. theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

"Open Instructed" ceramics course, all levels, 1-4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 12, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Instructor: Andrew Rivera. $160 members, $170 nonmembers. This class is open to students of all skill levels who are interested in either handbuilding or throwing. Bring your ideas to create your own projects. Class demonstrations will include new ideas and techniques, as well as demos designed to suit the needs of students enrolled. Each class enrollment minimum of four and a maximum of 8, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

