Out & About

Friday, July 24
Art
"Fundamentals of Watercolor," three-day comprehensive course taught by local watercolorist, Keri Keefe. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bigfork Art and Cultural Center. $225 members; $250 non-members. 406-837-6927, director@bigforkculture.org.
Paint and Sip: "Rocky Mountain Love," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 tot special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, July 25
Art
Paint and Sip: "Misty Mountain Morning," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "5 Owls on a Branch," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. No experience necessary. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Arboretum tour, "How Different Trees and Forests Respond to Drought Conditions," 11 a.m., "The Root," just north of Main Hall, UM. Led by Marty Skinner. umt.edu/arboretum.
"Cigars on the Water: Fire in the Hole" golf competition 1-8 p.m., Linda Vista Golf Course, 4915 Lower Miller Creek Road. Join the Fools' End Club for a special golf event. Every hole has a prize. Four-person team scramble, rotating live music acts. Registration 1 p.m., golf begins at 2 p.m. Cocktails and exhibitor review 4-6 p.m. The first part of the live auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m., followed by the second part of the live auction at 6:45 p.m. Rhino after-party at 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $125 for full access with premium cigars, or $95 for a non-smoking companion ticket. The ticket price includes event access, food, and drinks. This event will be held as a fundraiser, with opportunities to participate in golf challenges, games, and live and silent auctions. Visit cigarsonthewater.com to purchase tickets!
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, July 26
Art
Paint and Sip: "A Night in the Pines," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This one is painted on a 24x36 inch canvas. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Seating is limited. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Target Range Community Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Monday, July 27
Art
"Beginning Pottery Intensive," 6-9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug 12, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Instructor Christine Gronneberg. $160 members, $170 nonmembers. This class is suitable for absolute beginners and students needing a refresher. Students will be taught basic wheel-throwing skills and hand building techniques, as well as finishing and glazing processes in this intensive course. Participants will practice making basic ceramic forms on the pottery wheel including cups, handled mugs, and bowls. Each class has an enrollment minimum of four people and a maximum of eight. theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Open Instructed" ceramics course, all levels, 1-4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 12, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Instructor: Andrew Rivera. $160 members, $170 nonmembers. This class is open to students of all skill levels who are interested in either handbuilding or throwing. Bring your ideas to create your own projects. Class demonstrations will include new ideas and techniques, as well as demos designed to suit the needs of students enrolled. Each class enrollment minimum of four and a maximum of 8, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Kids' stuff
Summer classes: "Pre-K Sensory Fun," 10-11:30 a.m., through Friday, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee S. Teacher Jolena Ryan. $31.50/$35. Little ones will be encouraged to engage, explore and experiment with a wide variety of artmaking tools. Campers will view original art in MAM's galleries and then print, craft with nature, sculpt, collage, and more, to make original art of their own. This camp is designed to nurture and encourage art exploration. There will be plenty of art making stations and fun projects to keep little hands and minds busy. Members only price: $10 for drop-ins. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Christmas Cooking Camp, 12:30-5:30 p.m., through Friday. Bake your favorite Christmas treats and cook our traditional Christmas dinner to share with families. With with Suzette Dussault. Bring your favorite Christmas baking and cooking and gift-giving ideas. Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day, July 20–24 and July 27–31. Cost is $175, enrollment limited to 6, for kids ages 8 through 14. Register by phone/text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
Print-making camp for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-noon through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Creative Creatures II" for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. In partnership with the Missoula Butterfly House; campers will have access to professional bug and art educators. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Yes Fest theatre camp for ages 8-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Co-ed comedy camp for ages 6-12, 1-4 p.m. through Friday (with private Friday evening performance), ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
"Self-Publishing" with Danielle Lincoln Hanna, author of the "Mailboat Suspense Series", 6 p.m., via Zoom and/or in the community room, North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. Register at northvalleylibrary.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, July 28
Art
Ceramics class: "Imagery on Wheel Thrown and Hand Built Works," 6-9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 13, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Instructor: Lane Chapman. $180 members, $190 for nonmembers. Recommended for students with previous knowledge of ceramic making processes, either handbuilding or wheel throwing. This class is designed for intermediate and advanced students interested in creating works to be fired in the soda kiln, utilizing lower/mid range temperatures. In-class demonstrations will include image and surface techniques to apply to hand built and wheel thrown forms during this intensive three-week course. One class soda firing will take place after the last class to allow ample time for students to create works over the full session. Each class enrollment minimum of four, maximum of eight. theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Kids' stuff
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: Teen Writers on Zoom, noon, registration required.
Montana State Parks junior ranger summer program, "Your Role as a Ranger and Wrap-up." Weekly lesson updated each Tuesday on the Frenchtown State Park's Facebook page. Email kalle.fox@mt.gov.
Potpourri
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 29
Art
Paint and Sip: "Bohemian Cactus," 6-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This one is painted on an XXL canvas. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Seating is limited, RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kid's stuff
Baby and toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670. SpectrUM Summer of Science with Nick Wethington, 3:30 p.m., registration required.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula City Band Concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell, corner of Ronald and Hastings streets. Featuring Caitlin and Jesse. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, July 30
Art
Paint and Sip: "By The Fire," 6-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' Stuff
"Wearable Wings" workshop for kids in grades K-4, 2-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library west lawn, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Comedy Night, 7 p.m. Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. $5 to see the show, limited seating available, pay at the door. Wine bar opens 4 p.m.; comedy starts 7 p.m. Wine with ID. All ages, but there's very adult language and content. Safety measures enforced.
Books Club 2020 discussion of "This House of Sky: Landscapes of a Western Mind" by Ivan Doig, noon via Zoom. call the Bitterroot Public Library for access information, 363-1670.
Book Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Centerfield Cinema featuring "Stop Making Sense," presented by the Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater.Ggates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
