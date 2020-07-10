Out & About

Kids' stuff

Potpourri

Tapestry: Wildground, a guided movement Zoom class with Turning the Wheel, 5:30 p.m. A guided movement improvisation class, for all bodies and all movement levels, ages 16 and older. It is designed to inspire creative collaboration, personal awareness and the aliveness that is integral to community. Living room led by Lizzi Juda and Lulu Delphine of Turning the Wheel Missoula, with live music by Jesse Manno, the class will inspire new ways to interact with yourself in your home while connecting you to participants across the country. $15 suggested donation, but please pay what you can. To receive the Zoom link, register at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/95X9hbus7n97sar5R2EuFw or through Venmo @TTWMissoula. Please include your email address in the memo if payment made through Venmo.