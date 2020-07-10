Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, July 10
Art
Paint and Sip: "Rustic Sunflower," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Bring your favorite drink and your favorite people. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Opening reception, 6-9 p.m., The Clay Studio, 1106 Hawthorne St. Featuring "Flourish" works by Christine Gronneberg. theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 "Ro-Tater Tot" special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, July 11
Art
Paint and Sip: "Montana Sunset," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Beach Umbrellas," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
74th annual Missoula Rose Show, Southgate Mall. Entries accepted 6-10 a.m. 549-5358 or 544-0428.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Under new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, July 12
Art
Paint and Sip: "Vibrant Spring Flowers," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This floral is off the charts! Want a color change? Just ask! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Target Range Community Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Monday, July 13
Kids' stuff
French Camp, 12:30-5:30 p.m., through Friday. Join teacher Suzette Dussault in a week of singing French songs, baking French treats, playing French games and making little French plays. $125, enrollment limited to 6, for kids ages 8 through 14. For information or to register, phone/text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed
Summer Classes: "Art Within Nature," 9 a.m.-12 p.m., through Friday, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. $80/$72. Inspired by the art of exhibiting artist, Laura Barrett, students will create original art using imagination and the natural resources based on the idea that "art is all around us and free for the seeing". They will engage in learning by observing and making art inspired by nature. Our time together will be spent between the museum's classroom and galleries as well as Greenough Park. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
"Recycled Materials Camp: Stop Motion Animation" for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-noon through July 17, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Creative Creatures I" for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through July 17, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. In partnership with the Missoula Butterfly House, campers will have access to both professional bug and art educators. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Rap Camp for ages 8-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through July 17, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. Learn about hip-hop history and culture, write an original song and perform. Performance held 3 p.m. Friday at Caras Park. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
ZWAP Camp with Home Resource for ages 8-16, 1-4 p.m., through July 17, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. In partnership with the Missoula Butterfly House, campers will have access to both professional bug and art educators. Based on the award-winning, inquiry-based Zero Waste Ambassador Program at Home ReSource, ZWAP! Camp continues the educational adventure into reuse and other “R” words like Really fun, Rad, & Right on! From Zero Waste-inspired experiments to building with reused materials and beyond, this week-long, half-day camp is perfect for kiddos who care about creating a sustainable future and who love to be creative. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
The Writers' Circle, "Stay Faithful to the Stories in Your Head," from Paul Hawkins, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Go to northvalleylibrary.org and click on the Calendar. Look for the event. A Zoom link will be sent to your email box.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, July 14
Art
"Embodied Engagement," noon. Visitors of all ages and abilities are invited to this gentle guided experience with art using alternative forms of engagement like breath, stillness, intention, and mindful movement. Each session will take place in different exhibitions as well as outside in the Art Park, weather permitting. Reservations required – please call the museum. Chairs and stools will be available. Open to all ages and abilities. This event will be live-streamed on Facebook and posted to YouTube for those wishing to tune in from home. missoulaartmuseum.org.
Paint and Sip: "Home Sweet Home Porch Leaner," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This guy is 4 feet long and designed to be propped on your front porch. Color changes if you want! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Montana State Parks Junior Ranger Summer program, "Native Americans and the Use of Land." Weekly lesson updated each Tuesday on the Frenchtown State Park's Facebook page. Email kalle.fox@mt.gov.
Potpourri
Tapestry: Wildground, a guided movement Zoom class with Turning the Wheel, 5:30 p.m. A guided movement improvisation class, for all bodies and all movement levels, ages 16 and older. It is designed to inspire creative collaboration, personal awareness and the aliveness that is integral to community. Living room led by Lizzi Juda and Lulu Delphine of Turning the Wheel Missoula, with live music by Jesse Manno, the class will inspire new ways to interact with yourself in your home while connecting you to participants across the country. $15 suggested donation, but please pay what you can. To receive the Zoom link, register at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/95X9hbus7n97sar5R2EuFw or through Venmo @TTWMissoula. Please include your email address in the memo if payment made through Venmo.
Teen Writers on Zoom, noon, Call the Bitterroot Public Library to sign up, 363-1670.
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 15
Art
Paint and Sip: "Loon Lake," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Drink & Draw: "Perspective," 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider patio, 510 N. California. ZACC staff and others will wear masks, attendees are not required to. Sanitized art materials will be provided by the ZACC. Representatives from Missoula Architecture + Design will be on hand to offer insight. The event is free and open to all, but attendance will be capped to maintain Phase 2 reopening standards. zootownarts.org.
Kid's stuff
Baby and Toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Scary Stories with Ellen Baumler, 6:30 p.m., west lawn, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula City Band Concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell, corner of Ronald and Hastings streets. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, July 16
Art
Paint and Sip: "Paradise Palm," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This one looks complicated - but it is really easy. Artist Alissa has the instruction down perfectly so that everyone is successful. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Mamma Mia," gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Thursday!Fest, 5-8 p.m., Second Avenue East between First and Second Streets East, Kalispell. Crafts, food court, beer and wine garden, music by Chain Reaction (classic rock and 80's cover band). 406-253-6923, downtownkalispell.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!