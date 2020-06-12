Out & About

Friday, June 12
Art
Opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins Ave. Featuring "i carry your heart," showcasing artists Ric Gendron, Gabriel Kulka and Mel McCuddin. On view through July 25. 541-7070, radiusgallery.com. To limit potential spread of COVID-19, attendees are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizer after entering and maintain social distancing. Capacity will be limited to 25.
Paint and Sip: "Mystic Shores," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Hamilton Culture Crawl, 5-8 p.m., downtown Hamilton. Businesses open for shopping and viewing.
Kids' stuff
Preschool Story Times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum in Stevensville open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Featured exhibit is an antique toy display. 777-5734.
Homesteader Days, Hot Springs. The Good, the Bad & The Ugly perform on Main Street, 8-11:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Art
Paint and Sip: "Starry Night at the Lake," 6-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. For this couples painting night, each person gets their own canvas and paints their own side. When you push the together, they make one big painting. Each person will need to purchase a seat. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Bursting Blooms Wine Glass Set," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
40th annual Bitter Root Day Festival, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St, Hamilton. Help create a 30-foot-long community mural, shop vendors, free kids' activities and more. 363-3338.
Homesteader Days, Hot Springs. 71st annual rodeo featuring bull riding, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bareback, calf roping, team roping, chute dogging, ladies barrels, ladies breakaway, junior breakaway, junior steer riding, junior barrels and kids (9 and under) barrels begins at 6 p.m.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Under new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Sunday, June 14
Art
Paint and Sip: "Country Fence," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Target Range Community Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Homesteader Days, Hot Springs. 71st annual rodeo featuring bull riding, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bareback, calf roping, team roping, chute dogging, ladies barrels, ladies breakaway, junior breakaway, junior steer riding, junior barrels and kids (9 and under) barrels begins at 2 p.m.
Monday, June 15
Author Danielle Lincoln Hanna reads from her books the "Mailboat Suspense Series," 6 p.m. online through Zoom. A Q&A Follows. Call 777-5061 or visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org for information.
Tuesday, June 16
Potpourri
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Wednesday, June 17
Art
Paint and Sip: "Bright-eyed Owl," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This little pretty comes with a pre-draw. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kid's stuff
Baby and Toddler Story Times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
SpectrUM Summer of Science with Nick Wethington, 30 minute slots from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library west lawn, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula City Band Concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell, corner of Ronald and Hastings streets. Featuring "Missoula Big Band" pre-season special. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Thursday, June 18
Art
Paint and Sip: "Cat Cuddle Puddle," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. These little fellows can be painted in-studio or you can Twist At Home! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Come on in and follow along with a local artist. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Movie Night at the Ballpark, gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Check tickets and title at gopaddleheads.com, or the night of each showing at the box office. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 - on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!