Out & About

Friday, July 17
Art
Paint and Sip: "Bed of Blooms," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This project comes with a stencil and is painted on a wooden shiplap cutout. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. No experience needed. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 "Ro-tater tot" special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, July 18
Art
Paint and Sip: "View of the Skalkaho," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Come on in and paint along with the original artist. The mountains will be pre-sketched. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. No experience necessary. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Firefly Sky," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This sky is painted with only four colors. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Music
JD & The Western Front play country, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Trax, Alberton.
Potpourri
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue. Vendors are selling vegetables, plants, baked goods and more. Masks required. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, July 19
Art
Art Talk with Stephanie Dishno and Darla Pienciak, 5 p.m., Frontier Space Zoom presentation. Recent UM MFA grads Stephanie Dishno and Darla Pienciak discuss their work, graduating as MFAs during quarantine, and more. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.https://umontana.zoom.us/j/98797942206. Art Talk was started in 2015 by MFA grad Aja Mujinga Sherrard in collaboration with the Independent Missoula Bookstore, Shakespeare & Co., and the University and Montana School of Art. Art Talk is a monthly series that pairs an established artist and an emerging artist for an evening of art, ideas, and dialogue.
Paint and Sip: "Montana Love," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Pick your product for this cutie! Either canvas or natural wood. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Want a color change? Just ask! RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Target Range Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Monday, July 20
Kids' stuff
Summer classes: "Painting the Sky" for ages 7-12, 9 a.m.-noon, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. $72/$80. Learn how to paint the universe — nebulas, dark matter, exploding stars, galaxies, and planets will come alive with paint brushes. Inspired by work of exhibiting artists Linda Alterwitz and Elizabeth Stone, campers will use imagery of space and the atmosphere to inspire watercolors and more. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Christmas cooking camp, 12:30-5:30 p.m., through Friday. Bake your favorite Christmas treats and cook your traditional Christmas dinner to share with our families. Bring your favorite Christmas baking and cooking and gift-giving ideas and learn with Suzette Dussault. Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day, July 20–24 and July 27–31. Cost is $175, enrollment limited to 6, for kids ages 8 through 14. Register by phone/text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
"Ceramics: Fantastic Wonderlands" for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-noon, through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Radio DJ Camp for ages 6-12, 1-4 p.m. through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Glitter Mania" for ages 6-12, 1-4 p.m. through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Tell Us Something youth storytelling camp for ages 12-17, 1-4 p.m., through Friday with private performance Friday evening, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Author night with medical thriller author Edwin Dasso, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Call the North Valley Public Library, 777-5061, or register online at northvalleylibrary.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, July 21
Art
"Paint Your Pet," 6-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Send us a photo of your pet and a professional will sketch and paint the eyes, nose and mouth (if open). You do the rest. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Limited seating. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: "Montana's Mysterious Creatures," 1-3:30 p.m., through Friday, registration required; Teen Writers on Zoom, noon, registration required.
Montana State Parks Junior Ranger Summer program, "The 3 R's." Weekly lesson updated each Tuesday on the Frenchtown State Park's Facebook page. Email kalle.fox@mt.gov.
Potpourri
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 22
Art
Paint and Sip: "Orange Poppies," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This is a local favorite! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. No experience necessary! RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kid's stuff
Baby and Toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula City Band Concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell, corner of Ronald and Hastings streets. Featuring Maggie Schuberg, flutist extraordinaire. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, July 23
Art
Paint and Sip: "Catching a Rainbow," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There is a pre-draw for this painting of a fish. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. No experience necessary. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' Stuff
Lego/Construction Club outside, 3:30-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Space Jam," gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Thursday!Fest, 5-8 p.m., Second Avenue East between First and Second streets East, Kalispell. Crafts, food court, beer and wine garden, music by Mike Murray Duo (original rock and blues). 406-253-6923, downtownkalispell.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
