Out & About

Sunday, July 19

Art

Art Talk with Stephanie Dishno and Darla Pienciak, 5 p.m., Frontier Space Zoom presentation. Recent UM MFA grads Stephanie Dishno and Darla Pienciak discuss their work, graduating as MFAs during quarantine, and more. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.https://umontana.zoom.us/j/98797942206. Art Talk was started in 2015 by MFA grad Aja Mujinga Sherrard in collaboration with the Independent Missoula Bookstore, Shakespeare & Co., and the University and Montana School of Art. Art Talk is a monthly series that pairs an established artist and an emerging artist for an evening of art, ideas, and dialogue.