Out & About

Friday, July 3
Art
41st annual Whitefish Arts Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Depot Park, Whitefish. Featuring metal sculptures, paintings and photography, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, clothing, and home decorations. whitefishartsfestival.org.
Paint and Sip: "Rustic American Pallet," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This guy is painted on a wooden shiplap cutout. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 "Ro-Tater Tot" special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Saturday, July 4
Art
41st annual Whitefish Arts Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Depot Park, Whitefish. Featuring Metal sculptures, paintings and photography, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, clothing, and home decorations. whitefishartsfestival.org.
Potpourri
Alberton Veterans Memorial dedication, noon, Alberton. Honoring those who have served in the U.S. military; followed by potluck lunch with hamburgers and buns provided.
Fireworks, 10:30 p.m., Southgate Mall. Mall parking lot closed; community is encouraged to view fireworks form other locations. Choreographed music can be streamed on Mountain 102.5 FM.
Fireworks, 10 p.m., Hamilton Fairgrounds.
Fourth of July in Stevensville, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Lewis and Clark Park, Stevensville. Picnic, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sixth annual Skate Jam BBQ, 2-6 p.m. Fireworks 10 p.m.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Under new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, July 5
Art
41st annual Whitefish Arts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Depot Park, Whitefish. Featuring metal sculptures, paintings and photography, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, clothing, and home decorations. whitefishartsfestival.org.
Potpourri
Target Range Community Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Monday, July 6
Kids' stuff
"Felt Camp" for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-noon through July 10, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. Explore the art of sewing, expand knowledge of feltwork and learn a variety of stitches. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Summer Classes: "Wearable Cardboard Creations, 9 a.m.-noon., through July 10, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. $80/$72. Inspired by the allegorical constructs of exhibiting artist, Stephen Braun, we will bend, cut, and glue cardboard to create wearable art. Cardboard is a versatile material that is well-suited for creating costumes. Add a few furry elements, whiskers, or a "skin" made of icons, emojis, and symbols and you can have an animal/robot hybrid, or tell a story. This camp will end with a brief, costumed parade around the block! 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Girls Rock Camp II for ages 8-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through July 10, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Performance Friday, 3 p.m. in Caras Park. $265. In this camp, girls will build self-esteem together through music exploration. Regardless of musical experience, campers will receive instrument instruction, form a band, write an original song, and perform. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance Camp for ages 8-12, 1-4 p.m., through July 10, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Performance Friday, 3 p.m. in Caras Park. $125. This camp will combine many styles of dance including jazz, hip-hop, ballet, contemporary and freestyle. Family and friends are welcome the last day of camp for an informal performance. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, July 7
Kids' stuff
Montana State Parks Junior Ranger Summer program, "A Trip to Travelers' Rest." Weekly lesson updated each Tuesday on the Frenchtown State Park's Facebook page. Email kalle.fox@mt.gov.
Potpourri
Teen Writers on Zoom, noon, Call the Bitterroot Public Library to sign up, 363-1670.
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 8
Art
Paint and Sip: "Misty Hike," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Misty Hike is part of our very own Zen Collection. Come paint along with the original artist! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kid's stuff
Baby and Toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Animal Wonders, 1 p.m., west lawn, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula City Band Concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell, corner of Ronald and Hastings streets. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, July 9
Art
Paint and Sip: "Rainbow Starry Night," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Love me some Starry Night no matter the color pallet. This one is beautiful! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., west lawn of Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Mad Max Fury Road," gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Thursday!Fest, 5-8 p.m., Second Avenue East between First and Second Streets East, Kalispell. Crafts, food court, beer and wine garden, music by Kenny James Miller Band (blues and rock). 406-253-6923, downtownkalispell.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
