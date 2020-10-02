Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, October 2
Art
Flathead Valley! KALICO Art Center presents Downtown Stories, an interactive art exhibition taking place in downtown Kalispell Oct. 2-9. Downtown Stories is a collaboration between Kalispell businesses and local artists who have been paired together and are working to create temporary art installations that can be experienced at each participating business location. KALICO has asked the artists to design an installation that tells the story of the business’ history. These works of art can be viewed by the public anytime during October 2-9, whether the business is opened or closed. Maps available at kalicoartcenter.com.
"Night Bridge," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Come on in and join artist Alissa and paint a night sky with a bridge. She will give you step-by-step instructions and supplies will be provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
"Dungeons & Dragons 101," 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 6, virtual through Zoom, $125. zootownarts.org.
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m., prerecorded session posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday through Sunday.
Music
Infamous Stringdusters live streamed from the Fox Theater Boulder, 8 p.m. $19.99-$34.99. The three-night run of livestreams will go to benefit many musical institutions throughout the country as the live music shutdown rages on. Support the Wilma & Logjam Presents by purchasing tickets to the live stream event at https://luck.stream/thestringdusters?utm_source=logjampresents&utm_medium=referral.
Richie Reinholdt, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard + Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Pizza available, 5-8 p.m. $5. Masks required inside.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and over; new painting lessons and assignment posted very Friday, visit the website to begin participating. Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email Dana at danam@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Theater
UM Theatre & Dance presents "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," 7:30 p.m., the show will be recorded and purchased tickets will grant online access. The comedic play deals with grief, self-discovery and Dungeons & Dragons. Agnes Evans discovers her recently deceased sister Tilly's D&D notebook and dives into an intense world that was Tilly's teenage safe haven. Full of pop-culture references and high fantasy scenarios. Reserve tickets at umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
Saturday, October 3
Art
"Non-Toxic Mono Printing" workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays through Oct. 10, via Zoom. Use rollers and paintbrushes to add color, tissues and Q-tips to lighten areas creating tones and dimension, and found materials to create textures. Students can work from home or make an appointment to use the ZACC Printshop presses. Sign-up for the full course and participate in all three Saturday lessons. Lesson 1 involves a material overview, prepping plates, mark making on plastic, and printing from your plate. Lesson 2 involves Ghost Prints, and Lesson 3 involves stencils, string, and found materials. $35 per class or $75 for all three. To register visit: https://www.zootownarts.org/programs/adult-education/
"Sugar Collage," 2 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Do you need some Day of the Dead decor? Come and paint these sugar skulls! Step-by-step instruction and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Fall Stack: Rainbow Acorns," 7 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. You absolutely need to come and paint these acorns for fall! There are step-by-step instructions and supplies provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m., prerecorded session posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday through Sunday. MCAT Saturday drop-ins, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Weekly program aims at teaching kids 8-13 through hands on learning in video creation from filming, voiceover, editing and special effects. First come, first serve workshop, bring flashdrive.
Music
Virtual dance party with Cowboy Andy & The Salamanders, 7:30-8 p.m. In celebration of the sixth annual Missoula Monster Project. Live streamed from the ZACC Showroom in partnership with MCAT, ZACC Facebook; MCAT’s YouTube Channel and Local Live. Free with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/Oziry.
Beth Lo and David Horgan, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard + Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Pizza available, 5-8 p.m. $5. Masks required inside.
Potpourri
City Altar: Stronger Together, a city-wide prayer and worship gathering hosted by Greater Missoula Youth for Christ in partnership with Hope Rescue Mission, 5-6 p.m. Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. The event will include remarks from local faith leaders, live worship music, purposeful prayer moments. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. to connect with other community members. Free with limited ticket capacity. Due to COVID restrictions, ALL must register to attend this event. 1,000 free tickets available at https://cityaltar.brownpapertickets.com/. (Chairs with legs are not allowed on the field. Blankets and legless chairs are allowed. No outside food & beverage are allowed. Dogs are not allowed unless it's a service animal. Masks will be required for staff. Masks are encouraged for those attending but not required. All members of groups are asked to be present before entering the stadium. Practice social distancing with 6 feet of separation between others.)
41st annual Apple Day Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford, Hamilton. Kids activity, shop at local art and craft vendors,and buy apple pie and bottled apple chutney to support Ravalli County Museum. Covid-19 related precautions will include hand washing stations, encouragement of social distancing and mask wearing.
"Beer & Brats at the Barn," 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1 Horse At A Time Draft Horse Rescue at 326 Popham Lane, Corvallis. Family fun annual fundraiser. Meet the draft horses, auction, raffle, horse drawn carriage rides live music with Billy G.
Yoga in the Ballpark, 10 a.m., Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Join the Missoula PaddleHeads and the yogi community for a morning of yoga, light brunch mimosas and shared prana on the field. Tickets $20 include yoga class, and healthy fare post workout. Register at https://bit.ly/3htTKwt.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
Sunday, October 4
Art
"Rustic Sunflower on Purple," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Love sunflowers? Love rustic? This painting is for you! If you don't like the back round color you can choose! Step-by-step instructions and supplies provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"A Vampire Bouquet," 6-8 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. How about a bouquet of everlasting flowers? Come and paint them! Instructions and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m., prerecorded session posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday through Sunday.
Music
Potpourri
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Theater
Monday, October 5
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Leaning Lab: Mobile Exhibit Magic, 11 a.m.-noon.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, October 6
Art
"Boo-tiful Pumpkins, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. How cute would this look on your porch? Or bedroom? Or entryway? The sky is the limit! Register today! Instructions and supplies are provided. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales prerecorded sessions will be posted on MPL's Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday.
Potpourri
Teen Writer's Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library west lawn, Hamilton. Zoom access also available. Registration required, 363-1670.
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, October 7
Art
Wheel class for tweens and teens ages 11+, 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays through Oct. 28, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St. $165, 10% discount for members. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Wise Night Owl," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This painting will compliment all the other animals on black that you have already painted! This is a great color pallet. Step-by-step instructions and supplies provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Baby and toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Mobile Exhibit Magic, 11 a.m.-noon; Middle School Writers' Group via Zoom, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Theater
Thursday, October 8
Art
"Rainbow Leaves," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave., Missoula. Collect all three paintings to complete your fall stack! Instructions and supplies provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Lego/Construction Club outside, 3:30-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales prerecorded sessions will be posted on MPL's Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday. Families First Learning Lab, "Art with a Purpose," 3-4 p.m.
Potpourri
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Footloose" gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Theater
