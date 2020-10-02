Out & About

Potpourri

City Altar: Stronger Together, a city-wide prayer and worship gathering hosted by Greater Missoula Youth for Christ in partnership with Hope Rescue Mission, 5-6 p.m. Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. The event will include remarks from local faith leaders, live worship music, purposeful prayer moments. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. to connect with other community members. Free with limited ticket capacity. Due to COVID restrictions, ALL must register to attend this event. 1,000 free tickets available at ​https://cityaltar.brownpapertickets.com/. (Chairs with legs are not allowed on the field. Blankets and legless chairs are allowed. No outside food & beverage are allowed. Dogs are not allowed unless it's a service animal. Masks will be required for staff. Masks are encouraged for those attending but not required. All members of groups are asked to be present before entering the stadium. Practice social distancing with 6 feet of separation between others.)