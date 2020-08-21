Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, August 21
Art
Paint and Sip: "Summit," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This one is popular — and also very messy. If you are coming, prepare to be submerged in the product. Paint along with a local artist while you sip your favorite beverage. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Movies in the Garden, 8:30 p.m., The Roxy Movie Garden behind the Roxy Annex, 730 S. Higgins Ave. Featuring "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." No outside food or drink, or dogs, permitted. Masks are required everywhere in the Garden whenever you are not actively eating or drinking. Seating is limited, so please buy tickets online to ensure you'll have a spot! roxytheater.org.
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 tater-tot special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Something Rotten," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," 8 p.m., streaming online, Hamilton Playhouse. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Saturday, August 22
Art
Paint and Sip: "River Walk," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. There will be a pre-sketch for this session. Come on in and paint along with a local artist. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Turquesa Chica," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. There will be a pre-sketch for this session. Come on in and paint along with a local artist. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Music
MASS FM lived streamed from the ZACC Showroom in partnership with MCAT, 7:30 p.m. ZACC YouTube and Facebook; MCAT Youtube, Facebook and cable television. Free with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/zvCDqK.
Potpourri
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Under new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, August 23
Art
Paint and Sip: "Fall Flowers and Friends," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This pretty is painted on a screen using special mud. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
"Miracle on the Vistula: Poland's Repulse of the Bolshevik Invasion, August 1920," a illustrated talk on the Russo-Polish War and the chaotic international situation in post-WWI Eastern Europe, 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-216, Fort Missoula. Call 239-7738.
Yoga in the Ballpark, 10 a.m., Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Join the Missoula PaddleHeads and the yogi community for a morning of yoga, light brunch mimosas and shared prana on the field. Tickets $20 include yoga class, and healthy fare post workout. Register at https://bit.ly/3htTKwt.
Target Range Community Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Theater
Monday, August 24
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, August 25
Potpourri
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p..m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Wednesday, August 26
Art
Paint and Sip: "Hidden Springs," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Come on in and paint along with a local artist. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Baby and toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Music
Mountain Line in partnership with the Montana Area Music Association (MAMA) and the Trail 103.3 to present a five-week, live stream concert series Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to benefit local musicians. The series, dubbed the Electric Stream Sessions, will feature local musicians playing inside one of Mountain Line’s new electric buses. Concerts will be live streamed on Mountain Line’s Facebook page and available on the agency’s YouTube channel for post-stream viewing.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Thursday, August 27
Art
Paint and Sip: Open Studio on Canvas, 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Did you miss a painting that you wanted to do? Register for the class and let us know what you want to paint. We will have materials, written instructions, and an artist to help you when you get stuck. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' Stuff
Lego/Construction Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library west lawn. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Book Club 2020 discusses "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel" by Kim Richardson, noon, via Zoom. To access Zoom call the Bitterroot Public Library, 363-1670.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Jurassic Park," gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
