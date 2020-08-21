Out & About

Thursday, August 27

Art

Paint and Sip: Open Studio on Canvas, 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Did you miss a painting that you wanted to do? Register for the class and let us know what you want to paint. We will have materials, written instructions, and an artist to help you when you get stuck. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids' Stuff

Lego/Construction Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library west lawn. Registration required, 363-1670.

Potpourri

Book Club 2020 discusses "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel" by Kim Richardson, noon, via Zoom. To access Zoom call the Bitterroot Public Library, 363-1670.

Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.