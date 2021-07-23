Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, July 23
Art
Paint and Sip: "Colorful Fish," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $48. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m., prerecorded session posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday. SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Story time on the lawn, weather permitting, 10:30 a.m.; sun prints take home kit for kids available, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Music
12th annual Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival, end of Forest Hill Road, Hamilton. Featuring nine performing bands, Kids in Bluegrass, Bluegrass Gospel Sunday Morning, and lots of jamming. Tickets are only available at the gate, no presales. Weekend Pass: $30 adults, $15 ages 6-12. Single day fee: Friday or Saturday $20 adults, $10 ages 6 to 12. Sunday only: $15 adults, $7 ages 6-12. Children 5 and under free. Dry camping $25 for the weekend. Camping is available in the trees on a first come-first serve basis. No RV hookups available. Food vendors on site. Leashed dogs are allowed. Bring your own lawn chairs. hardtimesbluegrass.com.
Three Chord Junkies, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Travis Yost. Tasting room open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Potpourri
Teen summer workshop, "Making Manga/Zines, 2-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. Registration required. 406-777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org.
Big Arm Association hosts a potluck dinner, 6 p.m., historic Big Arm School. Bring dish, salad or dessert. Speaker: representative from Wild Wings, a wildlife rehab center in Kalispell. 406-849-5064.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email Dana at danam@missoula.lib.mt.us.
One on one tech support, 11 a.m.-noon, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Theater
Port Polson Players present "The Pinup Girls," 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for veterans. A musical love letter honoring our vets, written by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
MCT Center for the Performing Arts presents "The Wiz of the West," 4 and 6 p.m., live at MCT or available to stream. $10 adults, $5 children and seniors. In person tickets available at MCTinc.org. Streaming tickets available at showtix4u.com.
"Much Ado About Nothing," 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. doors, 2:30 p.m. show Sunday, ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $10 per ticket, in advance, zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance/, or at the door. From the hilarious creative team behind "A Literal Garbage Fire" and "Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan" comes an adaptation of William Shakespeare's funniest take on Italian romance, "Much Ado About Nothing."
The Bigfork Players present "Bonnie & Clyde," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, July 24
Art
Kid's Class! "Boho Rainbow," 10 a.m.-noon, Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Buzzin' with Friends," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $39. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Lunar Love Galaxy," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $39. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Seventh annual Flathead Lake Festival of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacajawea Park, Polson. Featuring art from Montana and the Pacific Northwest.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Free family activity, "Candy DNA," 10 a.m.-noon, Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., Hamilton. 406-363-3338.
Music
Live music with Sandwell and Cosmic Sans, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7-10 p.m. show, Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. $6 (no one turned away for lack of funds).
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Hayes Carll with Leslie Stevens, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $25 in advance, $25 day of show. logjampresents.com.
12th annual Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival, end of Forest Hill Road, Hamilton. Featuring nine performing bands, Kids in Bluegrass, Bluegrass Gospel Sunday Morning, lots of jamming. Tickets are only available at the gate, no presales. Weekend Pass: $30 adults, $15 ages 6-12. Single day fee: Friday or Saturday $20 adults, $10 ages 6 to 12. Sunday only: $15 adults, $7 ages 6-12. Children 5 and under free. Dry camping $25 for the weekend. Camping is available in the trees on a first come-first serve basis. No RV hookups available. Food vendors on site. Leashed dogs are allowed. Bring your own lawn chairs. hardtimesbluegrass.com.
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Missoula Jazz Collective. Tasting room open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Potpourri
Montana Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell. Nonstop entertainment, historic musical acts, comedic characters, and of course, an array of authentic medieval games. Patrons will witness the high energy, real life battles, vivid raw horse to ground take downs, and the sheer excitement of a high speed joust. majesticvalleyarena.com.
Northwest Margarita Fest, 1-9 p.m., Caras Park. Featuring a tequila and mescal tasting tour, taco trucks, Montana's only margarita competition, Latin and world music from Mark Myriad and Kris Moon. All ages event; free to attend, $15 to participate. Includes commemorative cup, three drink tokens, and a margarita competition voting chip. missouladowntown.com.
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Moon-Randolph Homestead open day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., every Saturday through October, 1515 Spurlock Road. Public tours are available during open days on a first-come, first-served basis, or explore the Homestead's wild plum thicket, heritage apple orchard, claim shack, barn, root cellar and livestock at your own pace. Visitors are encouraged to picnic, draw, write, play and spend time at this unique, public, cultural site. 728-0451.
Clark Fork River Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Carousel Drive, in front of A Carousel for Missoula. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, honey and plant starts from area farmers and ranchers. 880-9648, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., corner of Pine Street and Higgins Avenue. Handmade, local items. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Masks recommended but not required. Social distancing requirement removed. Traffic is two-way again. Families welcome to shop together. We do still prioritize access for high risk customers for the first hour. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Hamilton Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown Hamilton. hamiltonfarmersmarket.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT facility tour, 10 a.m., call 542-6228 to register. MCAT studio training, noon, call 542-6228 to register.
Theater
"Much Ado About Nothing," 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. doors, 2:30 p.m. show Sunday, ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $10 per ticket, in advance, zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance/, or at the door. From the hilarious creative team behind "A Literal Garbage Fire" and "Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan" comes an adaptation of William Shakespeare's funniest take on Italian romance, "Much Ado About Nothing."
The Bigfork Players present "Lucky Stiff," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Port Polson Players present "The Pinup Girls," 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for veterans. A musical love letter honoring our vets, written by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Sunday, July 25
Art
Seventh annual Flathead Lake Festival of Art, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sacajawea Park, Polson. Featuring art from Montana and the Pacific Northwest.
"Beyond the Basics," continuing pottery with instructor Chris Alveshere, 6-9 p.m., Sundays through Aug. 22, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Community workshop: "Sushi for Two-shi!" 2-5 p.m., The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. Instructor Marlies Borchers. $30. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Kid's Class! "Colorful Firefly Jar," 10 a.m.-noon, Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Dream Castle," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $48. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Music
Music at the Mission, 7 p.m., 315 Charlos Street , Stevensville. Enjoy the local music of Sunrise in the quaint St. Mary’s Chapel. Apple pie and ice cream will be served. Donations are welcome in support of Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum. 777-5734.
12th annual Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival, end of Forest Hill Road, Hamilton. Featuring nine performing bands, Kids in Bluegrass, Bluegrass Gospel Sunday Morning, lots of jamming. Tickets are only available at the gate, no presales. Weekend Pass: $30 adults, $15 ages 6-12. Single day fee: Friday or Saturday $20 adults, $10 ages 6 to 12. Sunday only: $15 adults, $7 ages 6-12. Children 5 and under free. Dry camping $25 for the weekend. Camping is available in the trees on a first come- first serve basis. No RV hookups available. Food vendors on site. Leashed dogs are allowed. Bring your own lawn chairs. hardtimesbluegrass.com.
Potpourri
Yoga in the Ballpark, 10 a.m., Ogren-Allegiance Park. For tickets, visit milb.com/missoula/ballpark/yoga-in-the-ballpark.
Montana Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell. Nonstop entertainment, historic musical acts, comedic characters, and of course, an array of authentic medieval games. Patrons will witness the high energy, real life battles, vivid raw horse to ground take downs, and the sheer excitement of a high speed joust. majesticvalleyarena.com.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First programming: "Art with a Purpose," 11 a.m.
Theater
"Much Ado About Nothing," 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. doors, 2:30 p.m. show Sunday, ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $10 per ticket, in advance, zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance/, or at the door. From the hilarious creative team behind "A Literal Garbage Fire" and "Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan" comes an adaptation of William Shakespeare's funniest take on Italian romance, "Much Ado About Nothing."
Port Polson Players present "The Pinup Girls," 2 p.m. Tickets are $19 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for veterans. A musical love letter honoring our Vets, written by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Monday, July 26
Art
Beginning Pottery Intensive with instructor Chris Alveshere, 6-9 p.m., Mondays through Aug. 23, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Daytime open instructed, multi-level with instructor Chris Alveshere, 1-4 p.m., Mondays through Aug. 23, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m.
Music
Missoula City Band rehearses, 7-9 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell. Visit missoulacityband.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
DIY literary washer pendant take home kit available, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 27
Art
Daytime open instructed, multi-level with instructor Stephanie Dishno, 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays through Aug. 24, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Sculpting Hands and Feed" with instructor Stephanie Dishno, 6-9 p.m., Tuesdays through Aug. 24, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Beginning Intaglio printmaking, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Aug. 24, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. zootownarts.org.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco, 5-6 p.m.; with castanets optional, 6-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Class is $30 per month, with a requested donation of your choice if you take castanets only. Register online at flamencomt.com to start your new year of self-expression and deepening understanding of this ancient and venerable art, designated an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2010.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Summer of Learning program: "Sunflower Project Part 2," 2-3 p.m., registration required. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Potpourri
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m.,-noon; Crafternoons, 2:30 p., registration required; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.,
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flatbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
Shakespeare in the Parks presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream," 6 p.m,. Sapphire Lutheran Homes, Hamilton. shakespeareintheparks.org.
The Bigfork Players present "9 to 5," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 28
Art
Beginning Pottery Intensive with instructor Lane Chapman, 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays through Aug. 25, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Paint and Sip: "Lemonade," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen Art Scene, Wednesdays, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teens can attend an open studio time and workshop led by a local teaching artist and a MAM staffer. Students 12-18 are invited to drop in for the studio, and no RSVP is required. Students interested in the Teen Art Project can email Jenny Bevill at jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org. Sanitizing and deep-cleaning measures will be implemented before and after each session. A MAM staff member will be on-site for each session. No need to RSVP, it's free. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Kids' stuff
Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, west lawn, Hamilton. Registration required. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Takes at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Music
Missoula City Band concert featuring "A Rosy Tribute: The Music of Mike Rosbarsky at 80," 8 p.m., Bonner Park. Free. missoulacityband.org.
Potpourri
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Food trucks and live music by Money Penny. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Writers' Anonymous Virtual Writing Group, 7 p.m., email svelk@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Theater
Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Cymbeline," 6 p.m., Sapphire Lutheran Homes, Hamilton. shakespeareintheparks.org.
The Bigfork Players present "Jersey Boys," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, July 29
Art
Open AIR hosts textile artist Aaron Cobbett, 4-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St. Free.
Beginning Pottery Intensive with instructor Marlies Borchers, 6-9 p.m., Thursdays through Aug. 26, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $165 members, $175 nonmembers. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Paint and Sip: "Forest Fairytale," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
Salsa Jam, 6:30 p.m., the West Side Theater. An hour of fun Latin dance technique and choreography. $10. Ages 18 and up. thewestsidetheater.com.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Music
Community Band Concert, Daly Mansion, Hamilton. dalymansion.org.
Imagine Ireland, 4:30 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Food trucks and live music. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Thursday!Fest, 5-8 p.m., Second Avenue East between First and Second Streets East, Kalispell. Food vendors, beer and wine garden and music by Mike Murray Duo. downtownkalispell.com.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Short Film July Adventure, 2 p.m. for registration link, call 406-210-4908. Families First Learning Lab: "Strong Fathers Strong Families," 5:30 p.m., registration required.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Book Club 2021 discusses "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson on Zoom, noon; "Wilderness Navigation with Search and Rescue," 5:30 p.m., registration required.
Theater
"Much Ado About Nothing," 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. doors, 2:30 p.m. show Sunday, ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $10 per ticket, in advance, zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance, or at the door. From the hilarious creative team behind "A Literal Garbage Fire" and "Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan" comes an adaptation of Shakespeare's funniest take on Italian romance, "Much Ado About Nothing."
The Bigfork Players present "Lucky Stiff," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. For schedule and tickets, call 406-837-4886 or visit bigforksummerplayhouse.com.