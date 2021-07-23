Out & About

Teen Art Scene, Wednesdays, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teens can attend an open studio time and workshop led by a local teaching artist and a MAM staffer. Students 12-18 are invited to drop in for the studio, and no RSVP is required. Students interested in the Teen Art Project can email Jenny Bevill at jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org. Sanitizing and deep-cleaning measures will be implemented before and after each session. A MAM staff member will be on-site for each session. No need to RSVP, it's free. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.