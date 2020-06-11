Out to Lunch, Downtown ToNight replaced with small pop-up vendors due to covid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight gatherings in Caras Park this summer have been canceled.

The Tuesday and Wednesday gatherings, with food vendors, live music and kids’ activities, draw thousands of people each week to the riverside pavilion and adjacent green spaces and seating areas.

That aspect of the events “make it nearly impossible to implement all the guidelines” the Missoula City-County Health Department needs to trace contacts if an attendee tests positive for COVID-19, according a news release sent Thursday from the Missoula Downtown Association.

“The need for more structure around assigned seating and the ability to mandate and enforce physical distancing at an event like Downtown ToNight is incredibly challenging, especially for a small organization that relies so much on volunteers and sponsors,” Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said in a news release.

In its place, the MDA will host “Downtown Missoula Pop-Ups” at Caras. Starting next week, vendors will serve food in “safe and appropriately distanced spaces,” sans live music and kids’ activities.