Painters scout the western Montana landscapes for plein air compositions

White, too, is an apprentice of Moore’s, who he met at church and soon became engrossed in painting in favor of his original path of culinary arts.

It’s his fourth Paint-Out, which he loves in part for the mountains and the tamaracks, which aren’t native to his stomping grounds.

“I always know when I get close to Missoula, I start seeing those trees,” he said.

White blocked in shapes, such as the distant hills and road. He moved one tree farther toward the center of his canvas to make the piece more interesting. While some landscape artists are purists about such things, he prefers to edit as needed.

“You’ll see things that look awkward, but you don’t have to paint that. As an artist, we can know what looks good and add on that,” he said. In some cases, there might be, say, a tree lining up too closely with a mountain, that if reproduced verbatim, would destroy the illusion of distance he’s trying to generate.

***

Anna Moore, daughter of Robert Moore, brought a more portable plein air set-up: a folding wooden easel, and so she chose a farther point where she could paint a hollow in the trees framing the mountains on the distant east end of the valley.