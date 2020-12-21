Pandemic prompts stage talent to move to northwest Montana

Former "Rent" Broadway actress Tracy McDowell moved from Brooklyn to Whitefish with her husband and son this fall. In addition to working for ATP, she's also teaching private voice coaching via Zoom and in-person with masks, and she's also coaching students who are applying to college.

After living in New York City for 20 years, McDowell likes the slower pace of Montana, especially with a toddler and another baby on the way. She still plans on traveling to the East Coast to work periodically once the pandemic subsides, but she's also planning on picking up gigs here, too.

"It's really tiring and you really have to make a lot of money to live there," she said. "I was in a really famous wedding band and that's all gone, but there's wedding bands here that I'm going to do. Just having a home base and having more space to create without the hustle of having to make thousands and thousands of dollars a month."

Being in Montana full-time, McDowell and other new residents can provide students with direct connections to the Broadway and entertainment industries, creating opportunities that might not otherwise be possible. Patterson, too, is busy coaching acting, tap dancing and industry networking to kids in the area. She says there's now more opportunity in the Flathead Valley than even where she grew up in the Bay Area.