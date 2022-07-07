Paper and presses: Last Best Print Fest kicks off at the ZACC

Expect to hear lots of “oohs” and “aahs” at the Zootown Arts Community Center this weekend.

That’s the sound people tend to make when they see a print get rolled and pulled out in the printmaking process, ZACC Print Shop and Gallery Manager Patricia Thornton said. On Friday, the arts nonprofit will kick off its annual Last Best Print Fest, which runs through the end of the month and celebrates all things printmaking while raising money for the ZACC’s printmaking program.

This year’s theme is “Shadows,” and the festival will feature a portfolio exchange between artists based on that theme, an art opening and auction with every print submitted, many free printmaking demonstrations and a featured and honored artist Jace Laakso.

While similar versions of the festival have been going on for several years, the first official print fest started in 2014, Thornton said. The originators of the festival wanted to put on a portfolio exchange that emphasized accessibility — anyone who wants to can be part of the festival, and no one has to go through a jury process to get in.

There’s a whole community of printmakers that typically shows up to the print fest, and it provides artists with a way to distribute and share their prints with a wide audience. It also helps them learn tricks and techniques from others, Thornton said.

It’s a cost-effective way for artists to share their work, as prints can be more cheaply and easily produced as well. Instead of making just one piece of artwork, such as a painting, printmaking artists can produce a thousand copies.

“It’s a way to make money and not have to rely on paintings or other things you might do that might cost a lot more money,” she said. “It’s a nice way to show folks what you can do.”

It’s also an amateur-friendly art medium, she said. People take printmaking classes at the ZACC and then come out with the ability to print their own cards for friends, make T-shirts, etc. Thornton said she’s been happy to see several former ZACC printmaking students selling their artwork at the Made Fair.

“And they’re so grateful they have this new talent,” she said.

The ZACC also has a community printing press that anyone can rent. Clothing store Betty’s Divine has used it to print on their clothes, for example. Thornton said she hopes to see people taking advantage of this resource. She also encourages people to just come to some of the demonstrations happening this weekend to see how it all works; if nothing else, just witness the magic of watching a print come off the press.

“The biggest comment we get is ‘Oh, that is so satisfying,’” she said. “The wow factor is high.”

Honored artist Jace Laakso will put on a found object monoprinting demonstration at the ZACC on the final day of the festival, July 30 at 10 a.m. This process involves making prints out of everyday objects, like a leaf or a fork. Laakso has been printmaking for about six years now, and said he continues to learn more about it all the time.

Right now, he’s learning more about reduction relief printmaking, where one block is layered with ink to create a print consisting of many colors. Most of his work is representational, he said, meaning he works primarily from photos. He likes to make prints of beautiful houses he sees around Missoula — one of his prints that will be raffled off at the ZACC is based off a photo of his porch, with his black and white cat “sitting and looking up longingly at the comfy chair she wants to get into.”

“I love the lines and the corners and the things I see on houses,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in looking at things a little bit different.”

He learned how to do that when he was in the hospital once, unable to move, and had to stare up at the ceiling tiles for hours on end.

“So I learned a long time ago to not just look at something, but to see what I’m looking at,” he said.

Printmaking has served as a way to capture a moment in space and preserve it for forever, he said. It has served an important role in political movements, and it has helped spread information about events. He’s excited to see it being celebrated in Missoula.

"I think printmaking is as important an art medium as a painting or sculpture or any of those kinds of things — it’s a fine art, is what it is,” he said. “There’s sort of a magic involved with it.”