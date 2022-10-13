Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon exhibition opens at UM museum

One of the longest-running artist groups in the state, if not the longest, will be the subject of a new exhibition at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture.

“Focus on the Figure: The Pattee Canyon Ladies’ Salon, 1989-2022,” surveys the Missoula group’s work over the course of those decades. The MMAC exhibition examines their history and work during that full span, including eight current and eight former members.

The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the PAR/TV Center Lobby. The show will stay on view through Jan. 7.

The salon convened regularly for live figure-drawing sessions at the home studio of the late Nancy Erickson. A zoology graduate turned artist, Erickson gained recognition around the U.S. for her work in fiber art and her paintings of animals before her death in February 2022.

Individually, many of the artists are, like Erickson, recognized around Missoula and farther afield.

Members include painter Stephanie Frostad, whose narrative compositions reference the Montana landscape and history and women’s place in it; Leslie Van Stavern Millar II, whose gouache paintings include a series called “An Ideal Girl” that comment on behavior expectations imposed on women; Beth Lo, who’s known for the figurative imagery she decorates her ceramics with that explore Chinese and American culture and food; Kristi Hager, who works in multiple mediums, currently has a show, “Love Letters to Missoula,” on view at the Radius Gallery.

In a UM news release, Hager explained the importance of live drawing:

“You need to understand how the body’s put together and be able to draw it. It is a training of the eye/hand connection. You see this person in front of you in three dimensions — a living, breathing person — and you’re trying to translate that onto a two-dimensional piece of paper with a pencil or charcoal.”

The show includes a free public symposium on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Montana Theatre. Members have also recorded oral histories for the Montana Memory Project.

Elsewhere around town, Erickson's work is the subject of an exhibition at Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing. It includes fiber art, soft sculpture, paintings, prints and drawings.