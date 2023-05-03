The Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon hadn’t taken a break on its annual show for almost 30 years, until COVID struck.

This week, it returns, continuing a tradition that goes back decades for the Missoula artist collective.

“It is a cooperative group,” said Leslie Van Stavern Millar. They all help organize, hang and staff the show. The work on view, meanwhile, is “a nice expression” of where they’re at as individual artists.

The majority of the work is new, she said. The only criteria is that it needs to include a figure.

Millar said that by having it once a year, it’s an opportunity to “expand or try things that are new, or get there and show things that are not part of a regular body of work.”

Millar said that over the years, they’ve “consistently met together and been supportive and cooperate … I think that’s pretty powerful.”

The nine artists are Millar and the late Nancy Erickson, plus Stephanie Frostad, Kristi Hager, Becki Johnson, Beth Lo, Shari Montana, Linda Tawney and Janet Whaley.

Millar has continued her Burnt Offering series, depicting female figures in settings that allude to climate change; Frostad's include women wading into bodies of water, some of which have been seen recently; Lo's included a (literally) green fortune cookie with a child receiving a message about climate change.

Millar said Tawney has been painting the nude figure "with vigor and confidence" in textured pigment on panel; Johnson's working with gouache on small panels; and Whaley's ceramics "depict women as goddesses or enlightened beings in a celebratory manner."

“It's a good model not just for artists but for humans, period. You get together and work for a common good, and it's great that it's around art,” Millar said.

Millar bought the historic Brunswick Building decades ago, which is split up into rental studios for artists, plus a street-level gallery. The last group exhibition there was in 2019. (They held a show during COVID at Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing, which had more room.)

The collective, meanwhile, started more than 30 years ago. Over time, its membership has changed but solidified around a group of women artists who met regularly for figure-drawing sessions at Erickson’s Pattee Canyon home.

In early 2022, Erickson, a founding member, died at age 86. Her importance to them was acknowledged by a museum exhibition that was already in planning: “Focus on the Figure: The Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, 1989-2022,” at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, which filled two galleries, a catalog and a day-long symposium.

With the Erickson family’s blessing, they’ve continued holding drawing sessions at the spacious studio.

“They’ve been very, very kind; we have access to the room,” Millar said.