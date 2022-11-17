Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon: Revisiting artists' collective legacy

You can’t see the significance of something while it’s happening, once every couple of weeks, year by year.

That’s how artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar described the legacy of the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, a collective of Missoula artists that has met regularly for life-drawing sessions since 1989.

Pausing to gather a fuller scope can help you “identify something that you've been involved with, and so much immersed in, that you aren't seeing what the real repercussions are,” Millar said.

That’s what’s been happening at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture, which has dedicated both its galleries to an exhibition, “Focus on the Figure: The Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, 1989-2022.” An accompanying symposium on Nov. 11 had artists, models and experts talk about the legacy.

Together, the members carved a space for regular practice, camaraderie and exhibitions of their work while developing individual careers that have been noted by museums and galleries here and around the country.

The exhibition was put together in a “community curation” model new to the MMAC. The museum staff worked with the late Nancy Erickson, Stephanie Frostad, Kristi Hager and Millar — assembling a history and individual biographies. They also recorded video interviews and oral histories for the Montana Memory Project, housed at the Montana Historical Society.

MMAC Director and art historian Rafael Chacon has identified the salon as the oldest active women’s contemporary art organization in the state.

At the symposium, Janet Whaley, a ceramic artist, said she joined after she’d left graduate school and lost the built-in community and interaction she had on campus. The atmosphere was conducive to creativity, and helped to let go of “this feeling competitive or judging my work, comparing my work. There’s none of that. It’s very freeing,” she said.

A scholar, Margaret Kingsland, said the exhibition and the discussions “shows the importance of the form, the kinds of ways in which people work as artists, and the value of there being collaborative or cooperative opportunities.”

The figure

One wall in the exhibition is taken over by a collage of figurative study drawings, arranged so the whole draws the eye more than individual parts. The rest of the space features introductions for each of the artists, and the finished work they’ve developed in their solo careers.

The current membership is Stephanie Frostad, Becki Johnson, Kristi Hager, Beth Lo, Van Stavern Millar, Shari Montana, Linda Tawney and Whaley.

The show and the event also pay tribute to Erickson, their unspoken leader and studio host, who died earlier this year.

The gallery includes her figure drawings along with large-scale textile sculptures with environmental messages that she was celebrated for.

For some members of the group, that human presence plays a large role in their professional work. Hager has produced paintings of the nude figure at larger-than-life scale, such as a canvas stretching 6 feet tall and 4 feet wide.

For others, the practice and community benefited them in more subtle ways.

The meetings were not critiques, for one. Many of the members have taught figure drawing classes and led the inevitable talk-back sessions, but not here. It’s not that any of them oppose the idea of critiques. Hager, for instance, said it’s a necessary part of a rigorous training.

Frostad is among those who paint the figure in a naturalistic way in her solo work. As an example of its benefits, she mentioned a series of paintings in the exhibition called “Currents.” Each features a woman walking waist-deep into the water. To create her own source material, Frostad and a friend went out to the Blackfoot River and she shot images to work from back in her studio. However, they were blurry. But regular practice with a live model meant she could imagine around them.

Keeping the muscle memory and visual acuity sharp are benefits of the regular sessions.

“I always consider observation a spiritual practice in terms of becoming grounded and present,” Frostad said.

Seeing how others work is important, too.

“Every artwork is a series of decisions,” she said. “Some decisions are very fundamental, or based in one’s philosophies and sensibilities, training, chosen medium. Some of those decisions are more spontaneous or playful. But still, it almost all happens when you’re alone. And what this group has done, not for a day or a semester but a year, but for literally decades, is expose all these decision-making processes.”

“I feel like my own decision-making process is stimulated and refreshed by literally witnessing a group working with the same subject matter on the same day and bringing forth such distinct artworks,” she said.

Shari Montana, who works with the figure in her own work, said she might get inspiration from a particular line or shape or color she saw someone working during a session.

“All those discussions really contributed to my personal development, my growth and my artwork, and where that went, and then contributed energetically to the drawings that I took away from the sessions,” she said.

The atmosphere was a key element, too: “Affirmations, no judgment, also encouragement from everybody to grow and stretch the limits of what we’re drawing, mediums that we might be using or challenging or experimenting with,” she said.

Historical perspective

During the symposium and in the catalog, Hager and Chacon discussed the history of depiction of the female body in Western art: the patriarchal system and the male gaze that defined imagery of women. Chacon said the tradition is patriarchal and misogynistic, and “places women in a secondary role.”

“That is the godawful truth, for at least the last 3,000 years, that’s what we’ve seen in the Western world,” Chacon said. “Western art is primarily by men for men,” a view reinforced by depictions of myths in the Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian myths and salon systems that excluded women artists.

Hager said that “studying from the life model was the bedrock of training as an artist from the Renaissance on … the nature of painting then was mainly large public works that were historical paintings, religious subjects or maybe some major portraits.”

She compared it to a woman wanting to be a doctor but she’s told she can’t go to medical school or study anatomy in any way.

They traced that foundation through to second-wave feminism, when female interpretations of the body began to shift how we see the exposed body in art.

Working together

Millar began her talk by describing the importance of women’s colleges in this story. She researched the history for this show and its roots go back to New Orleans and Newcomb College of Tulane University. Four art graduates of Newcomb, the women’s campus, formed a drawing group and Patricia Forsberg signed up as a model. She enjoyed the work, but after a move to Washington, D.C., she enrolled in art school herself. Landing in Missoula, she decided to hold modeling sessions at her own studio in the early 1980s.

After Forsberg departed for Italy in 1989, Erickson volunteered her studio, a spacious and well-lit room at the Pattee Canyon property she and her husband, Ron Erickson, owned and designed.

They slowly began to think of themselves as more of a group, and had their first group show in 1991.

If it was a group, they needed a name and Erickson suggested “Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon.” (Hager said the name was a bit tongue-in-cheek, referring to the fact that women were excluded from salons.)

“I think we all ended up in that group because we wanted to do what we wanted to do,” Hager said.

It was a way of “acting to fulfill what we needed to do to become who we are.”

In the late ’90s, Millar was manager of the Brunswick, a historic building on Railroad Street, that was home to many artist studios. She made a bid to purchase it, with intentions of keeping it as artist studios. (It still is.). The building also had a storefront space they could use for an annual group exhibition.

“We started having people that were really excited about coming to our events, and would actually get kind of competitive about making sure they were there on the opening night, at the time it opened or a little earlier because they were trying to get the most desirable work at the best price,” she said.

It was difficult to find a space that would show contemporary work back then — gallery space as a whole was much less readily available and the content itself wasn’t commercial.

The Brunswick exhibitions continued every year from 1998-2019 and will continue in 2022.

No one was obliged to show up for every session, sometimes it might be two or three, sometimes it might be more. However, they did formalize things with a system of dues to pay models. There were various decisions to be made but it was more of an informal, collective choice. At one point, they tried a male model and no one felt it was worth repeating.

The environment they created was a welcoming one for models, three of whom spoke during the panel. Maureen McCourt, an early model, went on to study as an artist. She’d modeled at the university and other settings. She said this was the most comfortable: they provided a robe, space heater, tea, cookies. Plus she got to witness the conversations.

“It was such a unique experience being in that space, witnessing these well-established female artists making work and connecting with each other,” she said.

Their longest-running model, Joyce Gibbs, who’s also an artist, said she initially felt like a fly on the wall but with time it began to feel like “tea with the ladies, twice a month.” One of them even sewed a slip for Gibbs’ wedding dress.

“The greatest thing we do is create ourselves,” she said. "That’s what we’re all doing, and that takes practice."