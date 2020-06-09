People's Market cancels season due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Visitors to downtown Missoula on Saturdays this summer will notice a staple of the summertime is gone: The Missoula People's Market.

The booths of arts and crafts vendors on East Pine Street won't return this year, as organizers say it wasn't workable due to the health restrictions around COVID-19.

"Unlike the farmers markets, we are considered a social gathering and non-essential, which means we would have much stricter rules about spacing and the number of people allowed into market," said Megan Haney, a member of the board of directors, in an email. "We would have to cut vendors, and it would prevent normal shopping activities like browsing and trying things on. If these rules aren't heavily monitored, we would be shut down. Plus, we would need additional staffing to place a barricade around the perimeter of the market and to count the number of people in the market at all times. We are a nonprofit and do not possess the funds for this kind of staffing, and unfortunately volunteers are not always reliable."

Haney said they normally would've been set up downtown from May through the end of September. About 60 permanent vendors and as many as 50 rotating guest vendors would participate through that period.