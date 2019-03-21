Photographer Alicia Watkinson drove to Helena to shoot the neighborhood she grew up in, not sure what would have changed in the years it had been since her last visit.
It had changed, a lot, from the lively, bright mobile home park she remembered, to a dilapidated remnant.
“When I got there, seeing the transgression of the trailer park was … one thing after another had moved,” she said. “It was pretty desolate.”
But she got out her camera nonetheless and shot away, framing the broken swing sets, empty mailboxes and crumbling sidewalk to create “Present/Past,” which is on display at Le Petit Outre through the end of March.
The shoot was inspired by a school assignment to take landscape photos, where Watkinson followed midcentury photographer Robert Adams’ theory of landscapes including architecture and urban areas, “challenging the idea of what ‘landscape’ means.”
She wanted to combine this alternate idea of landscape with memory and place, eyeing the way the Mobile City Home Park had changed. But, as she said, it became much more intense an exercise than she imagined.
“I didn’t see a single human. It was so quiet,” she said. “When I grew up there, it was so full of life.”
Her series of eight black-and-white photographs are stark and reflect the desolation she felt. Watkinson clinically frames most subjects in the middle of her square-format photos, shot with 120 film.
The shoot was done with a Hasselblad medium-format camera that Watkinson is borrowing from a friend’s mother. She’s shot in film since 2012, and prefers using black and white so she can develop the photos herself.
The camera came into her possession when she was perusing the friend’s family photographs and noticed many were square. She asked her mother, and was shown a dusty, but working Hasselblad camera from a box in the basement.
“She’s been letting me use that camera since last summer,” Watkinson said. “It completely changed how I saw my work.”
One of the biggest changes was in developing. The 120 film has huge negatives compared to 35mm, which gave Watkinson a much better idea of each photo before she set about enlarging a copy.
The format gave her a wide eye as well, especially poignant when capturing the emotion of returning to the mobile home park.
“It just creates a whole different viewpoint,” she said. “Because it had been so many years since I had returned, the perspective was just wild.”