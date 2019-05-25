IF YOU GO

Thompson's exhibition, "Emigrant Memoir," is part of the Missoula Art Museum's Art Swing on Friday, May 31. (See related story.) It's on view through Sept. 7.

On Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., she'll give a workshop on "Re-Photography." Go to missoulaartmuseum.org for more information.