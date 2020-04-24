Photographer takes pictures of families on their front steps to benefit homeless shelter

"Everyone's different. Every stoop is different. Everyone's home is different and that's something that's been kind of neat," she said. After all, a home says a lot about a person and it's "neat to have a photo of you in the place that you live."

After a trial run with volunteers and recruits to help her promote it online, she began to get a steady stream of inquiries. She has 90 more people signed up, and plans on shooting them on Sundays through the end of May.

Andrea Jo and Foster Caffrey signed up after they saw some of the portraits of their friends and neighbors online. The two are expecting a baby in three months, and she thought they should "get a memento of this crazy time we're living in, and snap a pregnancy picture while we're at it." The two are always game to get their photo taken, and the fact that 100% of the proceeds were going to the Poverello felt good as well. So far, the clients have donated $1,300 to the shelter.

Andrea spent about three hours getting ready, after weeks going without any make-up.