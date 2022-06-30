Photographer's tribute to books and their meditative spaces

Marcy James appreciates the quiet of a space filled with books — a sort of refuge in an age of overstimulation, and all the craft and care that went into the writing, binding and preserving of old titles.

The Missoula photographer's project, “No Man’s Land: The Library,” is about “wanting to create a pause. Let's acknowledge the incredible artistry that goes into these wonderful objects and sources of learning and inspiration,” she said.

Some changes in our experience of books are positive, such as the expanded model in libraries like Missoula's. Others are not, like the difficult decisions libraries face regarding storing books or pulping them, or used bookstores’ difficulties with online competition.

“It's a celebration of the writers and the book binders,” she said of the new pictures. She zooms in on the ornate designs of older titles, which while they may be obscure, hold these individual mind-sets of the authors, who committed “years of their lives into writing these narratives."

***

James teaches at the Rocky Mountain School of Photography and owns and operates Paper & Ink Studio, a printing outfit, which occupies one part of the former Brownies Motel on West Broadway. As a photographer, some of her past work was centered on Butte, where she lived for a number of years. Those pictures were like “speaking in metaphors about consumerism, living in a disposable society” and the duality of resource extraction, which damages the land, but modern society is dependent upon.

The Mining City gave her a feeling of stepping back in time, the same one she had when she went to the Montana Valley Book Store in Alberton, with its high shelves stocked with books. At first she was drawn to the unusual titles of obscure volumes; then the craft of the binding themselves.

She shot pictures there, the Missoula Public Library, the Mansfield Library at the University of Montana, and in her studio.

The result is “No Man’s Land: The Library,” her first solo photography exhibition. It’s the first full photography show at Radius Gallery, where James is signed on as a represented artist and will “help us embrace this medium,” said co-owner Jason Neal.

Neal said one aspect of her work that appealed to the gallery is that she “approaches photography as the creation of an object.” She and co-owner Lisa Simon both have backgrounds in literary arts, and with the city’s literary bent, this show was a logical fit.

Some of them are framed and shot to match the size of a hardback book. She coated them in resin with some metallic pigment, which emphasizes the depth of field in the photos, lending a “majestic royalty” she sees in old books. The frames, too, are old-fashioned. Some are sleek and minimal, others are more ostentatious.

“I want it to be a frame that you’d find in a crusty old man’s library from like the 19th century, early 20th century,” she said.

***

The titles are either blurred or intentionally obscure. The text of “The Machinery of Life” in a 1960s serif font, the articles in italic, becomes a disembodied phrase unto itself. It doesn’t matter whether you know Dean E. Wooldridge’s “The Machinery of Life,” a book on microbiology which argues “the development of modern life was an inevitable result of the laws of physical science,” according to an obituary in the New York Times. (He was a pioneer in the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.)

“Boys in Men’s Shoes” is just as ambiguous as you’d like in these times; it was written by Harry E. Burroughs, who started a foundation for newsboys, the kids who hawked papers on the streets. (Its subtitle is “A World of Working Children,” in case you were curious.) “Keep Me Warm One Night” sounds like an entreaty; you’ll have to squint at the neighboring titles, or Google it, if you’re curious enough to have its true subject embedded in your mind. “The Thunder of Silence” in old-school lettering on a weathered black-leather spine has a certain command to it.

After injuring her finger, she changed tack for some smaller pieces. The photos, which include books, spines and book-making equipment borrowed from Audra Loyal of the Vespiary, a book conservation and bindery, are mounted on rare hardwood blocks she found from a local shop.

Some pieces, with a soft-white frame, leave the shelves as a colorful blur.

“These works are about openness, and the experience of reading, and the mystery of reading and the unknown and the possibility of that,” she said.

