The bridge across the coulee didn’t look like much from the road at first.

Kristi Hager, a painter by trade, was there to photograph what she called a “very humble” structure in an undramatic spot between the highway and a south frontage road outside Vaughn in Cascade County.

Once she found the right angle in the viewfinder, the Antelope Coulee Bridge became something else.

“There was a reality that was being created within that frame that sort of transcended whatever I was just looking at without the camera,” she said.

She told a friend who’d come along as an assistant, “you just have to take my picture, taking this picture. Because it's just too much,” she said.

For decades, Hager supported herself within the niche industry of historic preservation photography. She’s well-known for her paintings and drawings, which have been displayed at the Missoula Art Museum and the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, and participation in the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon.

The public has rarely seen these historic photographs, even though they’re technically in the public domain. The collection is held in the archives of the Library of Congress.

Now, the photos are on display at the Missoula Art Museum in “For the Record: Photographing Montana’s Historic Bridges, Powerhouses, and Missile Sites, Inside and Out.”

They range from elegant, large-scale spans like Heron Bridge, which crossed the Clark Fork River before it was demolished in 2010, to the interiors of missile alert facilities at Malmstrom Air Force Base that the public has certainly never visited.

It’s a side career, one that now includes hundreds of photographs in the government record.

“I didn't make this a goal in my life,” she said. "I was just trying to find a way to keep painting and have a job that I enjoyed."

Hager studied architecture as an undergraduate, which was her way into the field. The drafting skills landed her a job to support herself at a firm in Butte. After their in-house photographer left in 1991, she picked up that work as well. Six years later when she moved to Missoula, she set up her own business, Light Room, in the niche industry of historic preservation photography.

Shooting bridges around the state, spending hours at a time finding the right angles, she became “far more attached to these things.” The work, which took her around the state, has been “a great adventure.”

The exhibition itself will travel the state through the Montana Art Gallery Directors’ Association for the next two years. A grant from the Foundation for Montana History paid to get the photographs printed and framed.

Brandon Reintjes, the MAM’s senior curator, first discovered Hager's work years ago when he ran into her on a shoot.

“It was such an interesting approach to thinking about where we live and what we’re surrounded by, and that infrastructure,” he said.

Preserving history

Companies were not hiring Hager out of kindness — the work on the museum walls was created due to a government mandate. According to the National Historic Preservation Act, if a historic structure is going to be altered or destroyed through a federal project or a project with federal funds, it must be documented, according to the NPS website. Hager’s work fell under the Historic American Building Survey and the Historic American Engineering Record. She was often contacted by consulting firms and went out to a site on her own, or with a friend as assistant.

Her camera suits the subjects she was shooting. She uses a large-format camera, complete with a bellows, to shoot black-and-white images on a minimum 4-by-5-inch negative, as the government requires. Hager said that monochrome images on a physical storage media are also a rule. Among other considerations, they have a longer and less expensive potential shelf life than digital copies.

Her 1995 copy of the photographic specifications from the NPS lay out some of the rules. A notable one: “artistic judgment is necessary and must be exercised by the photographer.”

And yet, there are stipulations one would never ponder when snapping photos on a road trip: “All photographs must be composed to give primary consideration to the architectural and/or engineering features of the structure with aesthetic considerations necessary, but secondary.”

Shrubbery and other “undesirable intrusions” should be removed. “All areas of the picture must be in razor-sharp focus,” it reads.

Hager said the rules might require her to pay particular attention to the bridge’s underlying structure, as a reference for future engineers.

Traveling to sites

The work sent her to somewhere between 60 and 70 bridges. Each would require a full day’s work – reaching a site in the morning, scouting all the necessary angles and figuring the daylight and angles, moving a heavyweight camera around.

“When I was doing the work I had to be totally, totally concentrated on the job,” she said.

Some of the pictures in the MAM exhibition were taken for a book by Jon Axline, historian at the Montana Department of Transportation, titled “Conveniences Sorely Needed: Montana’s Historic Highway Bridges, 1860-1956.”

She said she’d get attached to a particular bridge over the course of a long day studying and shooting it, knowing that it would be torn down. That became a source of motivation.

“I knew this place means something to the people who live here, this bridge has memories,” she said. “It’s their fishing access; it's some bridge they cross every day on their way to town, you know, every season of the year. I just want to make it look good. Because, you know, a year from now, it's going to be gone.”

She spent weeks photographing the original Rainbow Powerhouse in Great Falls, ending up with 150 photographs. The structure, built in 1910, was demolished in 2021.

“I took it seriously in terms of trying to get as visually dramatic, you know, pleasing a shot as I could, given the circumstances of the situation,” she said.

While powerhouses might sound on paper less romantic than photographing a bridge, she saw a sense of grandeur in their technology. They also weren’t accessible to the public.

“I feel really honored to have been able to do this photography, and get in these places,” she said.

The old turbines, for instance, are massive compared to the smaller, more efficient ones that replaced them.

“They’re like temples to industry,” she said. “It’s a work of art, really.”

She also spent several weeks in someplace the public truly will never get to see: missile alert facilities at Malmstrom Air Force Base, ahead of their decommissioning.

The capsules are 50 feet underground, where the missileers work 24-hour shifts.

“As an effort to make that space more enjoyable and less claustrophobic, some of them had big murals at one end of the capsule,” she said. The forest scenes, juxtaposed with the workstations covered with buttons, recalls a Cold War-era science fiction film. Another shot includes a lengthy poem about the vigilance and importance of the teams’ work, written by a captain.

Reintjes said that as a whole, the range of subjects Hager photographed reminds him that the infrastructure of our society, and in some cases energy and defense systems, have expired and don’t “further humanity.”

Exiting a niche job

Hager never anticipated this particular field would consume so much of her life. However, because of the standards requiring film, she became a “fairly rare commodity.”

It has demands, like any other work. Shooting on film allows for no such thing as instant gratification. If a necessary shot for a site didn’t turn out, she wouldn’t learn until weeks later when the negatives came back. It could mean a 400-mile round-trip, paid out of pocket.

During the first phase of COVID, when traveling with an assistant no longer felt safe, she stopped. As the pandemic dragged on, she decided it was a good time to retire.

She’s excited the traveling exhibition can remind people that these photographic records exist, and are in the public domain.

“I feel so attached to so many of those photographs, because every one of them — I can tell you what motel I stayed at, and what the options were for dinner. There’s just a story in my mind about what it was to go and live in Conrad, Montana, for two weeks photographing those missile silos,” she said.