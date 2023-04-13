Over the past 12 years, Joy French and her Bare Bait Dance company have presented original choreography that tells stories through movement – some are funny, some are serious, but most all of them weave in narratives about contemporary life.

Their season-closer, “re | play,” brings 14 of French’s pieces to the stage at the Westsider Theater from that long run, complete with costume changes and the added boost from alumni, local and out of state, who’ve returned to reprise their roles.

Here’s a series of photographs from a rehearsal during the first week of April at the theater. You can go see it yourself April 15-16, 21-23.