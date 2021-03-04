Picasso pitcher: Gallery shows off a ceramic by the master

In 1946, he traveled to the south of France and was impressed by the work done at the Madoura studio by George and Suzanne Ramie. He began to think of ceramics as “fine, expensive works to the common man,” Gordon said.

Not long after, he began working with Madoura in what became several decades of a “wonderful collaboration that created this empire and produced thousands of works,” Gordon said. Picasso would personally oversee the creations in a partnership, and the Ramies would produce them in editions. (The piece at Relic is one of 500.)

Artists throughout history have worked closely with assistants for myriad reasons. Matisse directed the placement of his famous cut-out images after his health declined. Contemporary artists like Julie Mehretu oversee projects of massive scale. Here in the Northwest, you can think of Dale Chihuly, whose complex glass sculptures are not a solo endeavor.

But the final product looks like and is the artist’s creation. “Grave Gris” is partially glazed white earthenware, with shallow lines carved in the surface with a clay knife. The brushed texture makes you want to pick it up, Gordon said, and it wasn’t “just done by happenstance. He selected those because they draw you in.”