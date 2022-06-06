Playful colors and forms in artist's 'Swell' show

In Chris Alveshere’s show, “Swell,” a cup can be anything but drab or boring. The ceramic artist’s cups, vases, jars and a pedestal of 26 baby jars are colorful, with shapes that allude to toys or furniture.

A self-described nostalgic person, he began brightening his palette several years ago and fell in love with color combinations.

IF YOU GO Chris Alveshere’s exhibition, “Swell,” is on view at the Clay Studio of Missoula through the end of the month. Hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.

There are at least 40 different colors in the show by his estimate. Some that appear to be similar are slightly different up close. One friendly looking jar is adorned with primary colors, same as the shirt he was wearing in the gallery. One wall has a custom-built blue and teal shelving unit with 24 monochrome cups that corresponds to a Crayola crayon box; arrayed from greens to blues to yellows to oranges to purple and white.

“It’s important that things are utilitarian for me, but not in the sense of dishwasher-daily ware,” he said.

See his teapots, which boast a delightful, slightly retro and somewhat futuristic shape and matte-like finish. Each might have separate colors for the body, the handle, the spout, lid and foot.

“Swell,” is Alveshere’s exit show, signaling the end of his two-year residency at the Clay Studio of Missoula. The title references the common shape of many of his works, and the pandemic and the saying, “things are swell.”

During that time, he’s been exploring porcelain vessels with colored finishes, a new direction for him that earned national recognition just before this show opened.

He was selected by Ceramics Monthly for its 2022 Emerging Artists competition, published in the May issue. He is one of 24 picked from 599 entries. According to the editor’s note, the finalists “fuse skillful material handling, individualized approaches, and focused ideas into powerful utilitarian and sculptural objects. The artists probe the parameters of existing traditions, as well as investigate and experiment to push the limits of what ceramic materials can do.”

Coming to Montana

Alveshere got his BFA in art education and BA in ceramics from Minnesota State University in Moorhead. He taught in Minnesota and North Dakota. He decided to go back to school for his MFA at New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University.

During his final semester, COVID shut everything down. He completed his thesis but was never able to exhibit it. Instead of pursuing new teaching jobs during the pandemic, he applied for residencies and landed in Missoula. This is his first solo exhibition here and finally a chance to set up the colored porcelain cups in person, complete with colored acrylic displays with rounded corners and painted washers to resemble playground equipment, he said.

When he was an undergraduate, he was working with wood and soda firing, with a traditional palette of browns. He tried getting more color and worked with material scientists in his grad program.

Particular tints might be matched to his Van’s shoes; he likes primaries from his time as an art teacher, or the orange from the Nickelodeon splat or the colors of push-pops. He makes speckled or marbled forms, which can lend a vivid “strawberry milk” effect, as he pointed out in one piece. In a double-bellied lidded jar, a minimalist primary stripe corresponds to the speckles in that section. (It sits atop a custom-made colored pedestal.)

He saves colored scraps and trimmings so he can reuse them, for environmental, financial and aesthetic reasons. He pointed to two somewhat similar, stone-like blue shades that he couldn’t match again. “They’re really just two weeks’ worth of trimmings that I blended together,” he said.

Cheery shapes

The inspiration forms come from thrift store goods, macaroons and “things that might be relatable to the viewer or collector.” He keeps a pile of wooden Playskool toys in his studio: Crib toys, ones that might have little balls kicking around in them; mid-century modern furniture.

He likes to “keep it diverse,” and makes them on the wheel, with molds or slabs so that work stays “fresh and interesting for me in the studio.”

Inspired by the Clay Studio’s proximity to the tracks, he made a series of “ewers on rails.” The pot and spout are where you expect. But they sit on a little set of rails that bears the handle. When you need to pour some oil or vinegar, the whole set lifts off.

“I wanted to make these like colorblock composition, sort of like utilitarian sculpture,” he said.

The construction process for, say, a porcelain cup, is like “assembling Play-Doh parts.” He starts with the white clay body; then tints it; then throws a cup on the wheel. Then he’ll work on a ping-pong ball size piece in a different color. He’ll “throw a little pot, essentially,” he said, and then that becomes the foot.

A fan of cocktails, he produced wide-rimmed cups for margaritas or a long-fluted neck, or wide-rimmed, low-rider coffee cups. They might not have handles, though. In their place are one of his signature decorative elements: little round knobs that appear on the vessels, one or two or four at a time.

After moving to Missoula, he began experimenting with chocolates and candies, which left him with silicone molds. Some of his clay pieces now bear nodes the size of a morsels mold from Michael’s, a Skittle, a gummy Lifesaver, a silicone ice cube tray.

Some of the cups were made with a 3D printer. He likes sketching out ideas with the Procreate app on an iPad; these can later be transformed via a printer into molds for slip-casting. (These cups have similar, whimsical shapes, but blended color surfaces, not unlike tie-dye.) He made a “Laser Ray Gun Vase.” He also likes sketching on the iPad, since he can scrap one part of a design with ease.

The modular way of building in varied colors can lead to endless color and shape combinations.

“It’s always evolving and always changing,” he said. Flipping a pot over, and mixing and matching elements and suddenly, “this is a whole new piece.”

