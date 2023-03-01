A volume that combines poetry and photography has taken the prize for the 2022 Montana Book Award.

“On a Benediction of Wind: Poems and Photography” places the free-verse writing of Charles Finn alongside black-and-white pictures by Barbara Michelman.

The book “weaves a tapestry of words and images from the natural world in the Pacific Northwest, the American Southwest and Montana,” according to a news release.

The award was started in 2001 by the Friends of the Missoula Public Library and marks its 20th anniversary this year.

The field is open to any book “written by someone who lives in Montana, is set in Montana, or deals with Montana themes.”

Finn lives in Havre; he was editor of the High Desert Journal and has written poetry, fiction and nonfiction. Michelman, of Missoula, has photographed wildfire burn zones for a project, “Fire on Every Mountain” that earned recognition. She worked in lighting in Hollywood, and has photographed musicians like Terry Riley and former president Bill Clinton.

The award will be given out on April 12 at the Montana Library Association Conference in Billings.

Here are the three honor books the committee selected:

“Lucky Turtle,” by Bill Roorbach (Algonquin Books). The Maine author's latest is set in Montana, where a teenager is dispatched to a reform school run by a former actress. Kirkus Reviews said it's "an epic love story and love letter to the West. No greater reading pleasure to be had anywhere."

“Montana Modernists: Shifting Perceptions of Western Art,” by Michele Corriel (Washington State University Press). Corriel, an art historian, is the first to write a book-length treatment on the history of modernism in the state. She focuses on six artists, most of them educators, who laid the foundation for contemporary work since.

“The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water,” by Chris Dombrowski (Milkweed). The Missoula poet and nonfiction author turns to the memoir form, retracing how he (a river guide) and his wife (a teacher) settled and raised a family in time of impending crises.