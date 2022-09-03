Poet, songwriter to pay tribute to late drummer Billy Conway

With his band Morphine, the late drummer Billy Conway caught the rare overlap of artistic success and wide recognition in the ’90s. He attended Yale University and played on the hockey team, narrowly missing the Olympics because of an injury. He was the kind of person who’d chat with fans outside a venue, or make friends of fellow passengers on a flight.

"He was a tremendous example, in terms of the way that he related to people,” said his friend and collaborator Jeffery Foucault. "He was incredibly graceful and very kind to people — and as good a musician or better than anybody I’ve ever seen or played with.”

Conway, 65, died in December 2021 from cancer. To pay him tribute, Foucault and another friend, the poet Chris Dombrowski, arranged a special event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Called “Moon on the Water or Face in the Mirror: The Last Poems of Billy Conway,” it’s billed as “an evening of poetry and song, a meditation on grief as art.” (See info box.)

Foucault, a songwriter originally from Wisconsin whose literary bent has gained him a following among music critics, Americana fans and writers, was close friends with Conway, who played on his records and was a longtime duo partner on the road.

Dombrowski, a Missoula poet, writer and fly-fishing guide, is the author of an upcoming memoir, “The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water” (Milkweed Editions). It follows “Ragged Anthem,” a 2019 collection of poems.

The concept for the night, really, is to talk about ways of experiencing grief.

“You have to be pretty active about trying to inhabit it,” Foucault said, "especially if you’re going to do a healthy, meaningful job. It’s about finding your way through the turn of the seasons and figuring out what the story of that person in your life is trying to tell you — about who you are, who they are.”

The evening was organized through Tamarack Grief Resource Center, and a series on death and dying with Ashby Kinch of the University of Montana, funded with a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Dombrowski and Foucault will take turns at the microphone — Dombrowski reading poems, many written as he coped with Conway’s death; and Foucault playing unreleased songs of his own and of Conway’s, interspersed with stories and discussion.

***

Conway played drums in the 1990s cult rock band Morphine, which stood out for its unconventional instrumentation. During the peak of grunge and hip-hop, the band’s line-up was winnowed down to a striking combination of vocals, saxophone, bass and drums. Mark Sandman, their frontman, played electric bass with only two strings and a slide, again an unusual trait.

The group received acclaim, but its run was halted tragically and suddenly — Sandman died of a heart attack on stage at age 46.

The remaining members moved on to other projects (later revisiting the catalog as Vapors of Morphine.) Conway played drums on Foucault’s solo albums, “Blood Brothers” (2018), “Salt as Wolves” (2015) and “Horse Latitudes” (2011). He can also be heard on Chris Smither’s records “More From the Levee” (2020) and “Call Me Lucky” (2018).

Conway and his partner and musical collaborator, Laurie Sargent, moved to Montana more than a decade ago, at first through an invitation from friends who owned a working ranch, and ended up staying, starting an organic farm outside Wilsall. They also had their own record label, Crazy View.

***

On Sept. 23, Foucault will also play new material that Conway wrote in the last few years, “which is quite a stellar batch of songs,” he said. He’s also participated in a record, which is planned for release, in which he and other vocalists perform Conway’s songs, from recent ones to decades-old ones.

Foucault said he used to arrive at a destination ahead of Conway so he had extra time to get the rental vehicle. When he’d pick up Conway, he got in the habit of asking him who he met on the plane, since Conway was so gregarious that he’d befriend strangers on a flight.

The three have performed together. Once, on a Northwest tour, Conway and Foucault were on the road as a duo, and Dombrowski, who had a new book, joined up with them. On nights when Dombrowski had a reading, they’d back him while he read poems. On their nights, he’d open for them with backing, which brought his words outside the usual poetry venues and into bars and clubs.

“Bill gave me a lot of courage,” Dombrowski recalled. "He was pretty stern at first. He said, you know if you’re going to do this, you’re going to have to go own it. So he threw himself in, and it worked well enough that he sold a substantial number of books.

Foucault said that Conway, who was roughly 20 years his senior, had already seen the full range of experience a musician can. One alternative-blues band, Treat Her Right, toured widely, and he’d opened for Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt. “He did the big dance,” Foucault said. However, he “made no distinction between playing for 20,000 people and playing for 100 people” in a small club or bar far off the beaten path.

“He had cultivated this idea that man brings dignity to the job — the job doesn’t confer dignity to whoever’s doing it,” he said.

Duo projects between a songwriter and drummer are rare enough that Foucault wouldn’t have predicted his closest collaborator would be someone behind the kit. Yet Conway was “such a sensitive musician, and he always played the song.”