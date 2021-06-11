Port Polson Players back for first show since 2019

In March 2020, the Lewings were about to open “The Sunshine Boys” for the Fort Peck Theatre when the pandemic triggered a shutdown of that company’s season. They returned to Polson, talked to their board of directors and decided to postpone and then eventually cancel their season.

They decided not to do any livestreams, since they felt they’d need professional camera operators to make it work.

“You need that interplay between you and the audience,” Neal said.

Local support was strong despite the closure. The nonprofit Mission Valley Friends of the Arts roped in donations, even though the company didn’t have any shows to produce, and city extended the lease on the property through 2040.

The John Dowdall Theatre is a 1938 log building on the Polson Bay Golf Course with a view of the Mission Mountains in one direction and Flathead Lake in the other, where Lewings have worked since 1986. It’s been renovated and converted with money raised by the Friends of the Arts, who led a campaign to preserve it.

“We’re proud of this building,” Karen said. “It screams Montana.” The log interior has strong acoustics and the actors don’t even need to use mics. “We train our people to project, and volume equals energy, so our shows are high energy.”