Potsketch auction boasts work small and large like it's 2019

This year's nonprofit Clay Studio of Missoula’s annual Potsketch fundraiser will feel remarkably like it did in 2019.

IF YOU GO The Clay Studio of Missoula's annual Potsketch exhibition opens this week. The preview exhibition is on view April 1-20. The reception runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 1. The silent auction will go live at potsketch2022.givesmart.com that day. The in-person event is Saturday, April 23, in the University Center Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $650 for a table of 10. Go to theclaystudioofmissoula.org or call 406-543-0509.

Artists are invited to participate and sent a 5-inch-square piece of paper. Some follow the rules and create a piece that’s roughly in those dimensions, either using the paper or not.

“Some people break the rules,” said Shalene Valenzuela, the executive director. Others bend the rules. Jim Heath, an artist who serves on their board, is a “stickler” to follow the rule. He sculpted a hand, pouring coffee out of a cup, which is made out of the paper he was sent.

Those, and a selection of 20-some 3D pieces, will go on display this Friday in the gallery. Then there’s the auction on April 23 in the University Center Ballroom, where they last were able to gather in person in 2019.

The potsketches add up to just over 100, spanning artists from Missoula and far beyond.

Others break the rule while maintaining the spirit. Karl Schweisow, who’s teaching at the UM School of Visual and Media Arts, kept within the metrical boundaries. His piece, which has a pop-art sensibility, is constructed of six billiard balls suspended in emulsion and then sliced thin. Brooke Armstrong, a recent UM Master of Fine Arts graduate, scaled down a format she’s used frequently: rows of small ceramic spheres and tooth-like molds suspended on lines like necklaces.

Former residents, like Elisha Harteis, donated to the live auction of 3D works. Elisha Harteis sculpted a free-standing piece in which a group of her signature character, mischievous rabbits, pile up a scrum, with one on top smiling in victory, with its arms akimbo.

Well-established artists based in Missoula include Julia Galloway, who donated a vase from her Endangered Species Project, and Beth Lo, who donated a tray with a family eating American and Chinese food. Richard Notkin, a former longtime Helena resident, donated two “tiles” depicting a clenched-teeth skull and mushroom cloud.

Where the money goes

The nonprofit, housed in a rental space on the Westside, is home to classes, art residencies, two galleries (exhibition and sales) and plenty of kilns.

The auction is its largest fundraiser of the year. Between ticket sales, art sales and sponsorships, it returns around $50,000.

The year so far has been looking up. “Despite all the chaos and everything, it’s been going pretty well for us,” Valenzuela said. People have been “eagerly” signing up for classes and workshops, which are their largest source of revenue. The last round of beginning pottery courses filled within a day.

They’re seeing high demand for their rentals on studio space, too, with a waitlist going. While they’re happy that people are eager to get out of the house to make things, the studio has also been trying to be responsible with the amount of people they allow in the building as caseloads have ebbed and flowed.

The classes are taught by resident artists, who come to Missoula from all over the U.S. for stints of a year or longer.

The current lineup is Chris Alveshere, Sara Catapano, Austin Coudriet, Stephanie Dishno and Grayson Fair.

Coudriet and Fair are both residents in their first year, looking to re-apply for another. Coudriet came from New York, and Fair from Pomona, in the Los Angeles area. Both knew of Missoula and the Clay Studio by national reputation.

“Western Montana has a huge clay community,” Coudriet said, with more artists and shows than anyplace else he’s been. Fair agreed, adding that the density means there’s “constant feedback.” Larger cities mean it can be harder to make connections, and Missoula’s community is welcoming.

“The studio is set up in a certain way that it allows us to really get to know a lot of people,” he said.

Fair is the woodfire resident, who teaches courses and supervises the week-plus-long firings at the kiln up in the hills off Mullan Road. He contributed a piece in a style he’s been working in: freeform sculpture, sometimes free-standing, sometimes in wall pieces. They’re made by laying “thin slabs on the table, just stretching them like pizza dough. Then I toss them up in the air, and they land and they do this ripple thing,” he said.

Coudriet’s piece relies on extrusion and a grid, but the color is more subdued than his current work, in which he’s gone for a bright palette.

The event

They’re keeping the online component of their auction for the potsketches. Valenzuela said that nonprofit arts organizations prior to the pandemic, and supporters, were reluctant to try online bidding, but it’s now become standard and people are familiar with how they work. It also broadens the reach, with bids coming in from out of the city and the state, and people from around 25-plus different states registering.

The live event will have a band, food, drinks and an informal atmosphere, as there are only 20 pieces auctioned off the event night. The theme this year is “greenware,” a reference to an earthenware clay body, and also to Earth Day, which is on the 20th, she said.

