The Clay Studio of Missoula's Potsketch 2019 art exhibition opens on Friday, April 5, from 5:30-9 p.m. at 1106 Hawthorne St. Bidding on silent auction items starts at the opening, and goes online as well on April 8 at theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

The gala is Saturday, April 20, at the University Center Ballroom with music, food and the live and silent auctions. To buy tickets, go to the studio, call 406-543-0509 or head to theclaystudioofmissoula.org.