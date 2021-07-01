Printmaking in the shop, on the walls for ZACC's Last Best Print Fest

Beyond the medium itself, Thornton said print-making appeals to her for business reasons. You could produce, say, 100 prints and sell them for a lower price.

“If you’re an artist in general, if you make paintings or drawings, if you make prints of those things, you can make more money because you can sell editions,” she said.

Print shop

The print shop upstairs, with lots of natural light and space, is an upgrade from the former small space in the Northside ZACC (there was more room down in the basement).

During COVID, the print shop was closed, but now classes have started up again and the shop is open to the community, with tiered membership levels — some recent projects include album art for Anything Bagel Records, or T-shirts for the Clyde Coffee staff.

Named after the late artist Laura Grace Barrett, the space has been home to two resident artists already, with more in the fall.

“It is more space, for sure. We have our relief press, we have room for both our presses here and our T-shirt press, letterpress, all in the same room,” Thornton said.