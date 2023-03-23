Local musician Prussian Folklore’s debut solo album "Soles" is a stirring exploration of sound, synth and song.

Prussian Folklore is the musical pseudonym for Jesse Netzloff, who was once a guitarist for the popular (but no longer rockin’) Missoula-based band, Wartime Blues. He’s also been in a handful of other musical projects throughout his time, and has been writing music for over 20 years now.

When the pandemic brought a slower pace and a bit of free time, Netzloff decided to put together a long-time-coming album. Getting started, Netzloff said the project had been a bit open-ended but was soon formed through actively experimenting when recording.

“I didn’t really know what shape it was going to take,” Netzloff said. “A lot of that came to life through the recording process, which was fun.”

The 10-song album includes songs that span Netzloff’s musical career, including the tune “Burning for Years,” which he originally wrote in 2005.

It was a song that Netzloff had entirely forgotten about until he found an old DVD of him performing it in the late 2000s. But the audio wasn’t good enough for him to be able to hear all the original lyrics he had written. So, he ended up writing new lyrics for part of the song and reworked it into the spacey, reflective tune it is now.

The song, like most of the others on the album, has a melancholic sound. Netzloff’s guitar, resonating vocals and cryptic yet relatable lyrics creates a pensive mood. Netzloff explained this wasn’t intentional. But he finds that he works best at night and this quiet, lonely time of day lends itself to music with a twinge of the darkness that accompanies it.

This same feeling that is carried throughout the album is also in part due to Netzloff’s use of synth. Many of the songs were originally written on guitar, but for the album, Netzloff took the opportunity to create new sounds and explore the synth as a layer for his music.

That often meant deconstructing songs that Netzloff had written and then reworking and revitalizing them in a new way.

The song and album’s namesake, "Soles," was originally an acoustic guitar song. But after deconstruction and reassembly, it’s now the electrified and sonic-sounding tune heard on the album.

Netzloff explains that the careful creation of the album’s characteristic sounds were made possible thanks to his unique recording opportunity.

When he had first decided to start recording, he had shopped around for recording studios. But he ultimately ended up recording at the home studio of his high school friend, Jesse Phillips, who also happens to be the bassist for the popular band St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Phillips and Netzloff first had to create the studio and between both of their equipment and investments, were able to pull it off. Since Phillips is often on the road, however, Netzloff found himself with ample free time in the studio. Recording himself with few time constraints allowed the process to be far more stress-free than paying for time at a recording studio.

The end result reflects Netzloff’s attention to detail in the delicate yet affecting sounds and feelings that are carefully crafted and consistent throughout the entire album.

“I feel like if you’re willing to sit down with it and spend some time with it, there’s a good chance you’d get something out of it,” Netzloff said.