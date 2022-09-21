Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about mental health to open in Missoula

A Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical that deals with mental illness and grief will make its Missoula debut this week.

“Next to Normal,” an independent production, is showing at the Westside Theater the next two weeks.

The lead actress and co-producer, Petrea Torma, led the effort to bring the show to town after seeing it years ago. She plays a mother who has lived with bipolar disorder for years while raising her children with her husband in what appears to be an idyllic suburban life.

“Beneath that, you see the struggles that each of these characters face,” she said.

Andy Meyers, who plays the husband, said Torma is “such an advocate for mental health in her life that she really brings just an understanding and delicacy to it, and that's what the role requires.”

Torma, a fourth grade teacher at Paxson Elementary School, starred as the Witch in Missoula Community Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” last March.

She thought the pandemic made "Next to Normal" even more fitting, since society tends to discourage openness about mental health. She said people feel pressure to “push through life without the help because they fear that being sad, or having grief, or experiencing a mental illness makes you weak in any way.”

The full run is Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 22-24, and Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to thewestsidetheater.com. The seating will hold around 120 people, mostly proscenium-style.

***

The show has a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, which won them three Tony Awards along with a Pultizer in 2010. It’s a rarity for a musical to win that award because they’re competing against traditional dramas.

While they hope the production can open up a dialogue about mental health through the arts, the message is delivered in an unusual form. Meyers said “it’s so brilliant that it’s a rock score because it’s dealing with all these heavy issues but it doesn’t wallow or feel like a eulogy.”

The energy is closer to “things you’d like to scream in the shower,” he said. While the show has serious themes it handles with care, there’s humor as well.

It has some adult language and deals with real challenges, including those facing the teenage characters, so it roughly translates to a PG-13 rating.

Meyers said they’ve all been researching and working to make the depiction of mental illness realistic — in some cases, he said, that means that it’s not readily visible, which isn’t always the case when actors take on such roles in movies.

Torma said her character, Diana, is complex and the script delves into the complications of diagnosis. In the script, she says at one point that “bipolar doesn’t exactly cover it.” The plot includes extenuating circumstances that lead to a crisis.

***

While this is an independent production, the show includes many familiar faces and a recently repurposed venue.

The Westside Theater is the rebranded name of the studio on Shakespeare Street in the same building as Freestone Climbing. At the start of the year, it became the home of Bare Bait Dance company and has aimed to offer a wide variety of events in a space that can be reconfigured as needed. (Because it was built for high-flying circus acts, it has a very high ceiling.)

Much of the cast and crew are regulars in Missoula productions.

The director’s chair is occupied by Joseph Martinez, the artistic director of MCT Inc.

The local cast spans from 20-somethings to professors. David Cody, who teaches at the University of Montana in musical theater, voice and opera; Stephen Jay Clement is a recent UM graduate who’s performed with the Montana Repertory Theatre; Renee Ross is an independent actor and musician; Nick Monsos is a UM student.

Meyers, who’s playing the husband, is the artistic director of the Fort Peck Summer Theatre. He’s directed and acted in shows here, including Missoula Community Theatre productions. He’s co-producing along with Torma and the Westside Theater.

The musical raucousness Meyers mentioned will be delivered with the aid of an eight-piece rock band including a cellist and a violinist, led by music director Scott Koljonen.

Torma said they want to help ensure that people know resources are available for themselves and others. After each show, audience members can stay for a discussion with experts on subjects ranging from maternal mental health to suicide prevention and substance abuse.

They include representatives from the All Nations Indian Health Center, Missoula Therapy mental health clinic and the Center, an LGBTQ community center downtown. Rosie Ayers of the Project Tomorrow suicide prevention effort will lead the discussions.