Putting the band to rest: The (short) reunion of the Reddmen

As the “power-pop garage rock” Reddmen prepare to tour for the first time in more than 10 years, J. Waylon Porcupine shakes off the rustiness.

Indeed, he has to once again become skilled at his own chords, licks and lyrics.

Porcupine and Miyo One Arrow formed the band in Rapid City in 1995, around the time that the two brothers together left the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana and moved to South Dakota.

“I had been wanting to start this band since like 10th grade.," Porcupine said. “In Busby, Montana (on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation), I heard KISS, and I said that this is my calling in life. My older brother, Jake, was super metal and when my brother showed me KISS, I thought, ‘Oh, my God!’ I want to play rock ‘n’ roll from now on. You're kind of drawn to these mythical people, right?”

In 1995, Porcupine was a rambunctious 16-year-old kid who’d just started to take music’s hegemony seriously. The most self-rewarding part of the day came when he was playing music with some of his friends behind Central High School or at one of the teen centers or coffeehouses downtown.

“I needed to ask permission to use my mom's car and then convince her that I wasn't going to keep my brother out late,” said Porcupine. “We had to get the other parents’ permission.”

Despite the heavy, saber-rattling influences of bands such as KISS, Porcupine said that the intention of the Reddmen was from the start wholly pop-driven. He felt as if that type of song would never wear out. His goal then was not only to remind us how palatable that music is but also how completely it permeates our culture.

Porcupine said that Rapid City, however, was not responsive to their vibe and the band looked for and found resonance in places such as Pierre, South Dakota, Casper, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado.

“At that time, the Rapid City scene, there was a lot of like crusty punk rock bands, noise core bands, like post-punk," he said. "And we're a pop band, right? We’re writing pop songs. And I don't think that they were really ready for that. I was trying to write these classic-sounding, timeless songs and they were more into the chaotic, non-form-fitting kind of noise rock.”

Motivated to craft reliable, easily transmittable pop songs, Porcupine drew flashes of muse wherever he could find them.

“The college radio station posted the largest vinyl collection in South Dakota," he said. "We would read the back of Thrasher or some music fanzine, when they would reference these bands, we went to this radio station, literally found that record, and then took it home and listened to it. Or you’d hope to catch somebody on Conan O'Brien or David Letterman.”

Constantly tinkering with the roster of musicians, Porcupine brought in a bass player named Trevor Leo. The personnel change catalyzed the best of chemistry.

“It was one of the things where you just knew it,” said Porcupine. “That was one of the things that really was the shot in the arm that it needed to take it to the next level.”

TV breakthrough

Injected with new vitality, the Reddmen toured frequently and tried to establish a clutch on the festival circuits. But it was the unexpected song placement on the TV show "Grey’s Anatomy" (a medical-based ABC drama now in its 18th season) that delivered them their commercial success.

“We had no label, no sponsorship," Porcupine said. "It was solely DIY. We did everything from change our own oil to screen-printing our own shirts. Especially being so remote, when you're living out here, with no cool music scene or not a lot of resources, you really kind of got to figure it out on your own.”

As it turned out, a writer-editor for "Grey's Anatomy" happened upon one of the band’s CDs, enjoyed what he heard, and he pushed to have it included on the show.

“I've still never met this person in my life,” said Porcupine. “We got an order for a CD in 2007 and a few months later, one of my friends, who was selling the CDs on his website, was like, hey, there are people trying to get a hold of you. They want to talk to you about licensing.”

The song, “The Secrets of Amanda Prine,” appeared at the beginning of season 3, episode 21, looped as part of a montage of scenes. The song was used once again for a special episode the following fall.

Porcupine had struck self-invented pay dirt, handing over a win for all of those musicians who traffic in homemade ability and full-size dreams.

“The song is only, like, a minute and 15 seconds, but they just looped it forever," he said. "Now the longer they play it in prime time, the more money you make. This is a song that was cut on an eight-track in my basement with one microphone. That's not supposed to be on TV, right? It is supposed to be dream-boat bands that are burning up the charts. And here I am, I've made this thing, a couple years prior, and it's on TV.”

The Reddmen seemed poised to soar to great heights. But soon after take-off, the engine lights wailed, smoke billowed, and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Porcupine said that he was disappointed to find himself back on the tarmac.

“Other people wanted to move on with their lives,” said Porcupine. “People who felt like it was a hobby. We finally got our foot in the door, a springboard to whatever, now we have people who want to get off the ride.”

After the split Porcupine said that, at age 31, he retired from music. Then he re-considered, formed an alternative-indie band called Friends of Cesar Romero, and moved to Arizona for a while. And the others?

“Miyo was going through personal things in his life, cleaning up his act ... Trevor got to get a job in Seattle," Porcupine said. "He hadn't really explored life yet other than just playing in a rock band.”

Saying goodbye

Shifting the topic to the reunion tour, Porcupine said that he harbors no illusions that the seven-state traverse is some kind of fresh beginning or new chapter of the Reddmen. In fact, the converse is true: to him, he said, it’s more like a decent burial or homage.

“This tour was not my idea,” said Porcupine, who lives in Rapid City. “So I sort of feel like I'm the passenger. It’s Trevor Leo (who resides in Seattle), Miyo One Arrow (a powwow singer based in Montana), and myself ... the classic, tried-and-true touring lineup. I agreed to do it because I felt like it was time to sort of just say goodbye. We did it and it got properly put to rest, and it'll be hopefully in a better place than where it last ended before. The Reddmen didn't really get the farewell it should have gotten.”

Porcupine said that he has long since made peace with the crumble and disintegration that ended the band in 2011. He wanted only to construct a memorable pop song. Having achieved that, he is content to be forgotten.

“It's kind of weird for me, because it’s reflective, and I don't really like going backwards," he said. "Now I have to dig all this stuff back out. Because I’ve written ninety percent of the songs, it’s got to do with my personal relationships and past relationships."

Still, Porcupine said that he intends to not be devoured by the bottomless pit of the past, to Band-Aid any scar tissue, to concentrate on what matters most. The songs present a mosaic of his world. They pulse, they move, they disappear and return.

“I need to take the personal part of my soul, my personal feelings out of it, and just be a good performer and play these songs well … because the songs, I'm finding out, are standing the test of time," he said. "And there is no better feeling than when people relate to your music.”

Brian D’Ambrosio is a journalist and licensed private investigator. His next book, “Montana Eccentrics,” will be released in the spring. He may be reached at dambrosiobrian@hotmail.com

