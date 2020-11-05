Radius forges ahead with local-centric Holiday Show

The Holiday Show at the Radius Gallery might double as one of the biggest group art shows in downtown Missoula. Now in its seventh year, it still is, even though they had to “pare back” due to COVID-19.

“This is about half the artists as usual, but that’s still super-ambitious to have a 60-person art show under these conditions,” said co-owner Lisa Simon.

The plan is still the same: An eclectic invitational show, with a lot of affordable, smaller pieces priced as gifts in the under $500 range.

It’s the gallery’s first Holiday Show in its new two-story building on Higgins Avenue, which is also home to the Relic Gallery, and, in the alley facing the Merc, the Allez! mural project, where temporary murals can be installed.

Last year, Simon estimated that 700 people showed up for the holiday opener, including artists and their families. Even with the extra space, they’ve had to devise a safety-minded system to guide people through the gallery during the first weekend.