Radius hosts 5th Annual Ceramics Invitational, encourages appointments for showings

He first started using wild clay when he moved to New Jersey after living in San Diego for 20 years. When he caught wind that a local quartz mining company was disposing of clay, a byproduct of their operations, he wondered if he could use it for his ceramic work.

“It required a lot of processing, but once the processing was done, I was getting results with that clay body that were many, many times better than any commercial clay that was prepared in a bag,” he said. “That just led me to try more different kinds of wild clay.”

He’s since used clay he dug in his backyard while planting a tree and also sourced the material from excavation companies who normally have to pay to dispose of it.

His earthy tones are soft and run in tandem with the materials used, but they may not look the same to him as they do to everyone else. Rempe has some degree of color blindness, so he tends to pay more attention to the way his work feels and the look of the textures than what color it is.

“I do respond to the surface quality of the salt-firing and I do like the color of the salt-firing, I just don’t know that the color that I see is necessarily the color that you see or that most people see.”