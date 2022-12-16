Raven Halfmoon: Artist exhibiting in Missoula awarded top fellowship

Raven Halfmoon’s exhibition, “New Monuments,” on the top floor of the Missoula Art Museum boasts figurative ceramic sculptures that weigh up to 1,200 pounds.

Native women's heads, rendered at massive scale, with rough, expressive surfaces and stark red and white glaze, announce themselves.

Not long after she arrived in Montana from Oklahoma, it “was very apparent that she was succeeding and that the work demanded that kind of attention,” said Brandon Reintjes, the MAM’s senior curator.

There’s a few weeks left to view the works, whose creator just earned an important award. She’s one of five Indigenous artists who received a 2023 Eiteljorg Fellowship, which were announced last week. They’re distributed every two years by the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis. The honorees will be featured in an exhibition opening next November and receive a $50,000 unrestricted grant. The museum will also spend up to $100,000 to add their works to its collection of contemporary Native art.

For a younger artist — Halfmoon was born in 1991 — such a national award is huge. Reintjes said you could think of it as someone further establishing themselves in the canon through a “recognition on a different sphere.”

Last year, Reintjes published an article in Ceramics Monthly, the top magazine in the artform, that covered Halfmoon’s background and ideas; how Caddo pottery is a tradition dating back thousands of years; and how her figurative work alludes to their culture while diverging from their aesthetics in clay.

Halfmoon is a member of the Caddo Nation and grew up in Oklahoma. She came to Montana through artist residencies, first with the Red Lodge Clay Center and then the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena.

During the summer, Halfmoon was in Missoula for a residency at the University of Montana School of Visual and Media Arts. She used 2,500 pounds of clay, and fired pieces that were 9 feet tall.

In an interview with Indian Country Today, Halfmoon said she’s “always found large-scale sculpture powerful because it creates urgency in the viewer. The Caddo people have always been renowned for ceramics, and I am just taking my place in that tradition.”

The works are heavy enough a sponsor, the Relic Gallery, helped MAM with moving costs.

They’re constructed from coils — a technique where the artist starts with coils of clay and begins building from the bottom. The finger-pinched surfaces are an additional layer, a motif from some Caddo pottery, Reintjes said.

Reintjes said she studied art and cultural anthropology for her bachelor’s degrees. In their discussions, she mentioned that Caddo is a matriarchal society. Typically, her figures are women.

She told him in their Ceramics Monthly interview, “I consider [the sculptures as] multiple facets of me, but they also represent multiple generations — my great-great-grandmother, grandmother, my mother, my aunt, cousins, my ancestors, and what they’ve created.”

Her surfaces include symbols, such as a cross, a circle and twin curving lines, from Caddo culture. The Caddo didn’t work with the figure, though. That’s her own addition.

She’s “thinking about traditional approaches and pottery in historical Caddo forms and then also making a very clear decision to work within that tradition but also to further it and to change it.”

Her signature is applied in large all-caps, with dripping glaze that resembles spray-painted graffiti.

“The volume’s turned up very high,” Reintjes said. He said it’s declarative, signaling her confidence in herself, the work and Caddo sovereignty.

Another recipient, Sean Chandler, hails from Montana. The Aaniiih (Gros Ventre) painter is the president of Aaniiih Nakoda College in Fort Belknap Agency. His exhibition, “The One Defined To Be No One,” opened at the MAM and is now traveling the state through the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association.

It’s another signal that the number of organizations recognizing and supporting Native art is growing.

“What makes it so extraordinary is you do see spaces and institutions, and especially more and more, recognizing the importance of contemporary Native artists and elevating their work and making dedicated spaces,” Reintjes said.