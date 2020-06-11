'Real Odd Good Job': Handyman gigs or art projects? He'll do either

He's now an adjunct art professor there and tends bar at Al's and Vic's. During the lock-down period, he decided to formalize a part-time gig doing custom jobs like this into something more formal. Projects from the past year include the funky, multi-level kids' play area in the Zootown Arts Community Center, and fixtures for boutiques like General Public and Cloth & Crown.

Some recent projects are now in his backyard, where he has a separate studio building and a number of structures he built for himself during the quarantine slowdown. A teal greenhouse. Planters with a small faux-fence design like a children's book illustration. A little house for ducks topped with a small cross, also known as the "duck church." His son added a "birds only" that appears unpersuasive to their cat.

One client is Clyde Coffee, which has been trying to figure out how to reopen its shop on the Hip Strip.

Co-owner Glenda Bradshaw said their space, which is long and narrow, isn't designed for socially distanced dine-in service, nor does it have a to-go window. She, Metcalf and manager Lily Anderson discussed ways the staff could feel safe if they re-opened. Points of reference that emerged: the Bluth banana stand from "Arrested Development," or maybe a lemonade stand.