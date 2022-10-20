Record-cutting service set to make vinyl dreams reality for Missoula musicians

The polycarbonate plastic rectangle sat under a jury-rigged heat lamp on an ancient turntable. With careful fingers, a man in black pants and a button-up tropical shirt applied a layer of liquid butane to help soften the panel.

“I’ll tell you, there’s nothing more fun than going around the shops trying to see who’s going to sell you bulk butane without looking at you funny,” he said.

Delicately, he set the needle and started the turntable. With a keystroke from his computer, musician Aaron Jennings’ 1940s-era record lathe began carving a folk song right onto the plastic’s surface. Three short minutes later, his homemade vinyl record was born.

Jennings immediately placed the record on one of his home players and set it spinning. The country strings of his friend Chris Sand’s song “Moon-Randolph Farm” jangled from the speakers.

“Yeah, it’s a little wooly and heavy,” Jennings said, listening. “I need less bass.”

Jennings was practicing for the debut of his upcoming record-cutting service. He invited more than a dozen area artists to play live at the Zootown Arts Community Center on Oct. 30 to have recordings of their performances cut into vinyl for audience members right then and there.

“Listening Hat Records” is set to open the door for Missoula musicians to access a medium that’s back from the grave and exploding in popularity — annual vinyl record sales eclipsed CD sales for the first time ever in 2021.

But, for the country-yodeler known as “Wailin’ Aaron Jennings” to Missoulians, the new venture is much less about any potential profits and much more about a deep-seated love of music in all its forms.

A vinyl venture

Jennings, 37, is a big figure in the western Montana music scene. But long before his performing debut in punk bands and his modern reputation as Missoula’s resident “old-time singing cowboy,” Jennings said his musical fascination manifested in the form of vinyl records.

He recalled frequent trips with his father to Missoula from his childhood home in the Flathead Valley. Sometimes, they’d pay Rockin’ Rudy’s Record Heaven a visit, and Jennings would come home with a new vinyl. He said he had a particular affection for the work of the Smothers Brothers, a pair of old-school folk singers and comedians.

He said his vinyl collection remained fairly small until he moved into a “punk-rock house” with friends in his 20s.

“It became a real community thing for me, finally,” Jennings said. “These were treasured objects we were sharing with each other late at night and singing along to.”

Today, portions of he and his wife’s Missoula home resemble a vinyl vault, shelves packed high with feathered, fraying paper sleeves.

Jennings said he first became intrigued by the idea of cutting his own records during a period of reinvention born from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he set off on a tour of the western U.S., playing shows and putting thousands of miles on his van. After the pandemic sidelined live music, he began experimenting with home record-cutting machines from the early 1900s, taking them apart and putting them together to identify what made them work.

But those machines, he said, targeted at-home hobbyists, and couldn’t produce a record with the kind of quality he was seeking. For that, he had to approach Michael Dixon — a giant of the modern record-cutting business — to discuss buying a commercial lathe.

With help from a grant from the Montana Arts Council, Jennings drove down to Denver and purchased the $8,500 Presto 6N record lathe.

“I’d never spent that much money on anything, except a house,” Jennings said. “Getting that grant was a huge lifesaver, and that set me up for this first experimental window where I don’t have to make money off every project I do.”

‘It’s going to take off like wildfire’

One of Jennings’ first collaborators is Chris Sand — aka “Sandman, Montana’s Rappin’ Cowboy.” Sand has toured all over the U.S., released more than a dozen records and was the subject of the 2010 documentary “Roll Out, Cowboy.”

Sand said Jennings is cutting 40 copies of his song, “Moon-Randolph Farm,” for sale at future shows and online. For Sand, who said he’s traditionally distributed his music on CDs or digitally, hearing his work on vinyl had always been a distant, expensive dream.

Cutting “Moon-Randolph Farm” is especially personal for Sand. The song’s namesake historic homestead, located two miles from downtown Missoula, is where he performed an impromptu concert on his 40th birthday more than a decade ago. He said the farm reminds him of his roots growing up near Charlo and Ronan.

Sand said he thinks Missoula musicians are ready for vinyl.

“It’s something tangible you can hold, and there’s an art to it,” Sand said. “Aaron’s just a really easy guy to work with. I think it’s going to take off like wildfire.”

Attendees of Listening Hat Records’ record-cutting service launch party at the ZACC will be able to purchase a clear, 7-inch square record of a performance of their choice for $20. Jennings said he’d need additional equipment to cut the records into more typical circles, but added the unusual shape will likely appeal to avid vinyl collectors. Jennings said he’s splitting the revenue with the arts center.

After that, he said he aims to work with Missoula artists seeking limited vinyl runs of their own music. He’s still working out kinks in price point and labor costs, though.

“It’s not exactly going to be like McDonald’s drive-through,” Jennings said. “But if someone has a budget and wants to put out vinyl, we can make that happen.”