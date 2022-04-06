'ReEntry': Montana Rep places real veterans' words on center stage

In “ReEntry,” the new production from the Montana Repertory Theatre, the cast delivers the real words of veterans and family members — what service means to them, what deployment and returning are like.

The documentary-style play is brought to the stage with realis, born of close connections.

“I was specifically looking for actors and other folks that also had connections to the military in some way,” said Michael Legg, the Rep’s artistic director.

All of the cast members have family members or loved ones in the military or service. Actor Joe Metcalfe’s father and stepfather are veterans; Kelly Quinnett plays two large roles (a Marine spouse, and a Marine mother). Her son-in-law is an active duty Marine. Legg’s father served in the Army during Vietnam. Two of his uncles were deployed there, and one didn’t come back.

“It was important to all of us that we did it responsibly and respectfully,” Legg said. "And then along the way, we drew on those people that we knew to talk to the cast."

Back on tour

The Rep, a professional theater in residence at the University of Montana’s School of Theatre and Dance, has produced an annual touring play for decades. “ReEntry” was originally planned for 2021 but postponed due to COVID-19. After its run here in Missoula, the cast and crew will take the production to Plains, Bozeman and Billings, ending with a free performance at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. (See box).

While the tour used to head far outside the state’s borders, starting in 2020 Legg shifted the model so that they stay in Montana. They also made a decision to make space for stories that are by, about and for the people who live here. Since the state has one of the highest per-capita populations of veterans in the country, they began seeking out scripts for that audience. Dramas about service members aren’t that common, yet playwrights KJ Sanchez and Emily Ackerman’s idea emerged as a clear choice.

To create a story that can be taken on the road, they made a minimalist set. A pair of bunk beds and a few wire-frame dressing racks serve to vary the setting.

“ReEntry” is verbatim theater — Sanchez and Ackerman interviewed Marines, their spouses, mothers and family members and wove their direct speech into what will be a 90-minute production with its own dramatic arc, not unlike a documentary reproduced live on stage.

The script is structured as a series of monologues — with each person addressing the interviewer and now by transit, the audience. (Only a few speak in pairs, or a spare set of scenes, as a “group” of some kind.) Even when not speaking the cast stays on stage with a minimal set, while a spotlight keeps you focused on who’s speaking.

The subjects progress from broader thoughts on service and enlistment, then training, readying for deployment; discussions of combat, and return to civilian life (often followed up by decisions about whether to deploy again).

The arc rises slowly. In one scene where the light shines solely on two enlisted siblings, Charlie and John, the two don’t interact but trade monologues about their contrasting experiences with home life. John describes his frustration with the banality of civilian life and the things that cause him to lose his temper publicly (kids skateboarding on a freshly painted curb near his house) and privately (the home-country freedom squandered on fast-food dinners and reality TV shows he’s never heard of).

Pete, a retired gunnery sergeant, says that folks envision veterans’ returns like a movie, where their small town greets them with a parade. Instead, he and his wife Maria say that the base was their home, a place of community, certainties and shared values, that they had to leave behind.

They’re going to have talk-back session with the audience in Missoula after the Saturday performances. They’re working with Project Tomorrow Montana and the UM Military Veterans Services office to provide tables and resources.

A personal story

The cast are all professionals, some of whom have performed with the Rep in the past.

Mark Kuntz, the commanding officer, portrayed the title role in “The Great Gatsby.” Quinnett, the head of the acting department at the University of Idaho, last came to Missoula for “Go. Please. Go.” in 2019. Others are new, and the classes have had a chance to set in and see the process.

Legg said that to prepare, they discussed the core family and its dynamics; and what it means to love and care for someone who’s in difficult circumstances. “We were looking for those universal truths as opposed to latching onto archetypes,” he said.

“The characters are way too complicated and complex to boil down to stereotypes” and they hope that audience members will walk away with more knowledge of the complexity involved in service.

Quinnett plays Phyllis, whose two sons, John (Joe Metcalfe) and Charlie (Roberto Mantica) are both enlisted. Quinnett did everything she could to take part in this production to honor her daughter and her son-in-law, who is a Marine captain, deployed to Afghanistan in 2018.

She said that before her daughter began dating him, she had respect for but not a lot of understanding of the military.

“There’s just so much we don’t know that is necessary for the public to learn so that there’s greater honor and appreciation for what happens,” she said.

For her, one of the most compelling anecdotes is when Phyllis describes her son John’s internship at a funeral home, which he signed up for between enlistments. He was dispatched to pick up a 4-year-old who’d died at home and, instead of placing him in the back of the hearse, held him the whole way back. She said it fills her with “awe” at the “breadth of humanity” it shows. (John, at one point, wonders how one could reconcile the extremes of experience in his life.)

To prepare, she interviewed her daughter and son-in-law, respectfully honoring what they can divulge and what they cannot. A close friend who was a Navy fighter pilot in the Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom read the script for her and explained nuances to help her fully immerse herself.

Their sister, Liz (Stephanie Mattos), worries about them. The play has plenty of humor: She warns you early that they curse judiciously and you should not go drinking with them.

Metcalfe, a Chicago resident, worked as an apprentice with Legg at the Actors Theatre of Louisville 10 years ago. In a workshop, he read for the very part he’s playing now, a true “full circle” moment for him. Metcalfe, a resident of western Massachusetts, has many family members in the police and military: His father is a Marine veteran; his stepfather was in the Army, and both are cops. To prepare, he talked with them and friends in the service.

He plays two main roles, both men who are coping with civilian life in vastly different ways. Pete, who was injured by a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq, has a tight support system with his wife, Maria. (“They’re like a team,” he said.) Metcalfe notes that Pete talks openly about his unit, about what happened to him.

John, meanwhile, is funny and a good storyteller, but subtlety seems less open than Pete, and doesn’t really even mention his family, although it may have to do with the fact that he didn’t want to discuss personal things with an interviewer, Metcalfe said. Those are all facets of the character he can go deeper into as the show continues.

“The beautiful thing about acting is that I'm always exploring until the show is done,” he said.

While it’s a little nerve-wracking to perform these parts for a military audience, he’s excited for the challenge.

“It definitely helped my grounding of character when I'm working on these guys,” he said. "It definitely gave me something to fight for a little bit more."

