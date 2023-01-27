Reflection time: Interactive sculpture to be unveiled at public library

Public art doesn’t just appear. A beguilingly shiny interactive installation at the Missoula Public Library that will be unveiled on Saturday had to traverse the mountain passes first.

Earlier this week, Denver-based artist Mike Lustig drove up through Wyoming in a “4Runner fully loaded to the gills with 10 mirrored dishes with over 2,710 individual glass tiles and $200 worth of bubble wrap,” he said.

If you go The unveiling of the project is Saturday, Jan. 28, at Missoula Public Library. At 2 p.m., Lustig will give an artist talk. A dedication/reception will follow at 3 p.m. with speakers: Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and MPL Executive Director Slaven Lee. The piece is located in the stairwell from the parking garage.

That cargo represents his largest sculpture yet. “2,710 Points of Light,” which will hang in the stairwell leading from the parking garage on the ground level to the main floor.

Lustig’s work is on view at the interactive art museum Meow Wolf’s Denver location. He’s designed an elaborately lit mirror ball made of polished stainless steel for the Mission Ballroom, also in Denver.

He’s particularly excited about this location because the library’s open to all ages year-round, where it has the “the best opportunity to reach developing minds and plant seeds of thought.”

He hopes his interactive, mirrored art can allow viewers to see themselves in new ways, and transform opinions of themselves and relationship to the world, he said.

Collaboration

The project is a collaboration between the city’s Public Art Program and the library, funded by an outside nonprofit, according to Kathi Olson, chair of the Missoula Public Art Committee.

Lustig said the sculpture originated with ArtAffect, a national program that funds art projects around the U.S. It partnered with Dashboard, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, to pick artists. He was asked to apply, and Dashboard connected them with communities that have established successful public art programs, including Missoula.

Olson said that’s an honor for the city to be selected as a partner for the grant, which fully funded the project. Lustig visited Missoula to scout locations in 2021. They took a miles-long walk around town looking at options, both indoor and outdoor, that would be a good fit for his work.

Mirror effects

He thinks of mirrors as an “analog feedback system.” While mirrors are a common feature in every gas station bathroom, he said, it’s not far back in human history that they were available only to the wealthy.

If you’re walking up the stairwell from the parking garage, you won’t be able to miss it, or yourself. The sculpture is roughly 9 feet tall, mounted on the wall, consisting entirely of reflective surfaces: 10 hexagonal, curved mirrors, each around 2 feet in diameter, with carefully arranged individual glass tiles.

The effect relies on parabolic focus, the means by which satellites and the Webb telescope work. In his sculptures, he tries to “capture and amplify light” in a way that’s playful.

“If you can align all of these mirrors parabolically, then they create these singular focal points where all the arrays of light are concentrated on a single area, and in this case, it’s your retina,” he said.

Assembling them in a perfect tessellation, in which a shape is repeated with no gaps, is challenging, since he’s laying them on a curved surface, he said.

Once assembled, the sculpture “captures a single reflective frame, and as it spreads throughout the curve, spreads that image and expands and duplicates it.”

The edges of the glass will create a side reflection at offset angles that creates a startling effect, he said.

“As you move, there’s almost this checkering, shimmering movement of light across the tiles because of their different placements on the curved subform,” he said.

Connection to Ukraine

Lustig, a self-trained artist and lawyer, began experimenting with mirrors and glass a decade ago.

The revelation started with something others might consider bad luck — he saw fragments of a shattered mirror on the ground.

“There was almost a topography to it that suggested to me that I could create my own shapes that I lay mirror tiles on,” he said.

Initially, he experimented with salvaged materials, in part due to the cost. He would find curved forms wherever he could and build on top of them. Then he began making his own out of foam and wood, eventually moving to custom carved fiberglass.

The precision of those little tiles and details matter, since he believes that the last 5% of a piece comprises 50% of its effect. You need to hone in “to a point where it’s so finished and accurate and specific and intentional, it really amplifies the aesthetic impact,” he said.

He orders the glass pieces from a custom glass worker in Ukraine named Aleksander Hreben. Russia’s invasion of the country created delays, as his supplier couldn’t ship to him for a period of time. Nor could Lustig easily find someone else who could make exactly what he needed. You cannot, he said, walk down the street and ask someone if they can make, say, 15,000 glass hexagons.

When shipments were possible again, he ordered 5,000 for this project, going above what he needed, in case some broke during transit. (They didn’t, and he’s proud that he was able to support a business in a country during wartime.)