Relic Gallery renovates storefront for eclectic items

A place to stop and see fine art and fascinating antiques — where a Dali lithograph and a circa-1920s banjo share space — has reopened in a new storefront.

Brian and Karen Sippy recently renovated the building at 124 N. Higgins Ave. and created a temporary “pop-up” version of Relic Gallery, which sells art and items new and old.

Owner Brian Sippy said it offers a “fierce eclecticness,” where people can be surprised by the contrast of and range of items. They might leave with some history that’s tied up in the objects or have shared new information, too.

During the pandemic, the shop opened upstairs on the second floor of Radius. Now, after heritage-minded renovations during the pandemic, they have a storefront on Higgins Avenue, with foot traffic that Brian said was far heavier when they opened on the holiday weekend.

The Sippys bought the building at 120 N. Higgins Ave. that was most recently the Uptown Diner. They added another story to the current home of the Radius Gallery. Less publicly facing, the Sippys installed a secure art vault business in the basement. Upstairs, Brian Sippy and art appraisal expert Tim Gordon, who’s appeared on “Antiques Roadshow,” opened Relic. They featured interesting and valuable objects — running the full gamut from items like a Picasso vase to quirkier things, such as a sealed pair of original Air Jordan sneakers; or regionally interesting items, whether decor or art.

During the pandemic, the Sippys bought the building next door, The M Store, when they heard it was available. (That shop has since moved to 300 N. Higgins Ave.)

The Sippys decided to renovate the new space into a Relic storefront. As Gordon is a full-time appraiser and Brian never intended to operate retail, they’ll sell off the remaining inventory of 800 items over the next two months.

Then, the space will be turned over to Jason Neal and Lisa Simon, co-owners of Radius, who Brian said have been strong partners.

Neal said they’re “very excited” about the additional gallery, which will have a grand opening in March. He said it will likely be as big of a move for them as it was when they successfully transitioned from their original, single-story location on East Main Street into their current, larger space.

The new ceramics-focused gallery will allow more room for locally based national artists they currently work with, such as Adrian Arleo, Julia Galloway and Beth Lo, and more. He said they’ve received a lot of encouragement from the ceramics community and have been planning out a full calendar.

The Relic selection

The gallery-style main area allows them to hang the signature eclectic Relic items salon-style, where the past meets the present.

One corner is dedicated to the late Missoula photographer Lee Nye, best known for his Eddie’s Club portraits of regulars. Working with his partner, Lee Belangie-Nye, they’re showing his personal work — moody figurative photographs of the female nude, sometimes with evocative dark-room techniques. Brian said these were his passion, even though they’re less widely known than his portraits, on view at all times in Charlie B’s. (They’ve also included one of his hats, and a portrait of him.)

Local art aficionados will want to see prints from a rare vintage portfolio. “The Montana Centennial Portfolio” dates to 1987, with pieces by 12 artists including Rudy and Lela Autio, Gennie and Robert DeWeese, George Gogas, James Todd, Jay Rummell and more. They were limited in their number — this one belonged to a participant, the late Walter Hook, whose family allowed the folio to be split up and framed. Full collections also belong to the Missoula Art Museum and the Montana Museum of Art & Culture.

Among the haul of items on display are a massive ceramic sculpture by Ryan Mitchell, an artist who started his career in Montana and has been based out in China. His “Buddha Head” depicts a massive head laying on its side, with tendril-like arms extruding from the neck.

A vintage poster section concludes one for a 1970 gig at the Fillmore West in San Francisco, with the surprising bill of Leon Russell and Miles Davis. Sippy said he’s been talking with Tom Webster, a longtime Missoula music industry veteran, about showing a selection of vintage posters from the area.

Renovations

Brian said that the structure isn’t “historic,” but they renovated with “heritage” in mind, of “place and time.” The 120 N. Higgins building belonged to R.H. McKay, who sold photography and art supplies.

The entryway on Higgins has tiling based on a pattern they saw in the locker room at the historic Elk’s building.

For the transom windows on the storefront, they sourced prismatic glass bricks from the old Merc building and several sources in Anaconda. Brian said they were originally used to provide extra light by redirecting it through the shotgun-style older buildings. Glass artist Amy Boughton worked with them on the panes, including a vintage patina.

They worked again with MMW Architects, who designed the 120 N. Higgins building. The reclaimed floors were courtesy of Heritage Timber.

They raised the ceiling inside by 4 feet to open up the space more. During COVID, they worked with several artisans to build hanging “clouds,” as they’ve nicknamed them — suspended light arrays with classic-style tin punched ceiling panels.

The basement has been cleaned up and the concrete floor polished but the authentic feel remains. It could be used for an “underground” Relic space after the transition, or for talks and lectures.

Brian thought that the renovations as a whole could be a model for other developments to acknowledge local history, and it’s “possible and not that much more expensive.”