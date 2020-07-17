Relic Gallery sells antiques, art and oddities like a seance painting

Then the quirkier items. An early 19th century ormolu clock, with a figure mounted on horseback, enclosed in a bell jar. Known as a "death clock," It was made using a technique to gild gold dependent on mercury that killed the craftspeople who made it, all explained on an information card. "I'm not going to hide it," Sippy said. "I'm going to say it: That's the coolest thing about it."

Some items are more recent pop culture items of the sort that you hope to find at garage sales but rarely do, if ever. In a nod to the local concert industry and the tourists it attracts, Gordon picked a selection of original 1960s concert posters, such as one for Big Brother and the Holding Company that predates the need to include Janis Joplin's name as the star attraction. Or a poster for a Lenny Bruce set at the Fillmore West that just happened to be his last performance.

"I can find a poster, but he can find the poster that's important to us and to other people," Sippy said. He proudly pointed out that the framed posters don't even bear tack marks.

Nearby, a woodcut print by the late Missoula artist Jay Rummel in his signature swirl of homegrown Montana psychedelia, is handsomely framed but doesn't hide small stains in the lower left corner, which, if you know that Rummel frequented bars and often bartered his work, are more of a character-adding feature than a flaw.