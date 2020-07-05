Remembering Marylor Wilson, a poet who lived her words

Companion, conversationalist, fiercely independent, tough as nails, vulnerable, perfectionist, whimsical, funny, free therapist, supernatural force, powerful, poet.
These are just some of the words used by friends and family to describe a master of words herself, Marylor Wilson, who passed away peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on June 15 at 84. A well-known woman and a quietly profound poet, it wasn’t until later on in Marylor’s life that her work became more widely recognized.
Marylor started her poetry journey in the ‘70s following her divorce from the late Butte poet Ed Lahey, who, with his own burgeoning career, had discouraged his wife from writing.
“She had to take the back stage from my dad (during their marriage) because he was a ‘bigger than life’ kind of guy,” said Sara Lahey, Ed and Marylor’s daughter. “She was always helping with everything behind the scenes, and she didn’t really get to do any of her own writing.”
Marylor became mom, among many other things, and Ed became a titan of the Montana poetry scene. All the while, the words that would eventually be put down on paper were within her.
“He didn’t really want me to do writing. I have a poem about that,” Marylor said in a July 2019 Missoulian article about the release of her first and only book, “Summer Lightning.” “It was after we separated that I started.”
Between their divorce in the late ‘70s and her passing, Marylor wrote hundreds of poems — snippets from her childhood, daily observations, clever musings and reflections on life.
“Everything starts with her observations ... she’s very much grounded in the real world. She likes the small moments,” said Missoula poet Mark Gibbons, who first met Marylor at Ed’s memorial service after his passing in 2011 and eventually spearheaded the effort to get her book out. He was friends with Ed first and had heard about Marylor’s poetry from him.
“He talked about her a lot. I think he was still in love with her,” Gibbons said. “He never quite let go of what he thought he lost, I think, or dropped the ball on probably.”
Ed suffered from mental health issues and spent time at the state hospital in Warm Springs in the ‘80s. In a 2005 Missoulian Territory article looking back on Ed’s career, he’s quoted as saying their divorce was “the single most difficult time I’ve ever had.”
But Marylor wasn’t one to consider herself silenced and was not bitter about her husband’s success despite her work being put on the back burner. She just kept writing.
Gibbons referenced her 1987 poem, “The Modern Poet,” as an example of this fiercely independent personality trait:
The modern poet says,
“You could go blind,” and fires up
his tight-focused jet
showering sparks upon an iron tablet
in his obscure garage
welding ink to paper.
He warns the girl-eyed passerby,
“Don’t look.”
She says, “I shall look,
shall myself cut feverish holes
in everything
Is Ed the “Modern Poet”? We can’t be sure, but Gibbons relayed a story Marylor told about reading one of her first poems to Ed while he was working on a piece of equipment outside their home in Corbin.
“She told me she had been inside, and all the sudden she decided to write this poem down and take it out and show him,” Gibbons said. “He read it and ... he said, ‘Well you ought to just worry about something else.”
After the divorce, Marylor began writing and collecting her poems, publishing them here and there in small magazines and journals.
“She did not feel like she was owed anything or that she was entitled to anything or that there was a shadow she had to come out from underneath,” said Missoula author Richard Fifield. “She just had faith in her own work. And when she had the chance to unleash it upon the world, it was 17 times as powerful because she’d been sitting on it like a secret weapon.”
Fifield met Marylor 15 years ago during his first month of sobriety. She approached him after hearing his story.
“I was 30 years old and had no idea who I was at all, and she just had this look on her face, this determined, no nonsense look, and she just clocked me,” Fifield said, speaking figuratively. “For the next 12 years, every time I was having a pity party or whatever, I went to Marylor because she was kind of like an X-ray.”
With a skill for giving her perspective and advice in a digestible and helpful way, Marylor was somewhat of a therapist for many of her friends.
“She kind of served as a free guidance counselor to every single person that needed it,” Lahey said.
Her helpful nature led her to a teaching career both in Missoula and at Stanford University. In her most recent and most loved position, Marylor worked as the registrar for the University of Montana School of Law.
A May 2002 Missoulian article announced she had received the Outstanding Service to Students award for her “tireless devotion to helping law students navigate graduation requirements and bar association protocol.”
“People, even if they barely met her, they felt like she cared about them,” Lahey said.
Gibbons described her as tough as nails, but also open and vulnerable.
“She just had this way, and not just in her actual poetry, but in real life, in looking at things and distilling them down to their bare bones beautiful essence,” Fifield said. “She was a living, breathing poem.”
Lahey said she was a clever writer who “wanted to make sure people had kind of an ‘ah ha!’ moment when they read her poetry,” with life lessons intelligently woven throughout her words.
It wasn’t until last summer that her book of poetry was published under the title “Summer Lightning,” allowing Marylor’s wisdom and her ability to connect with others through her words to live on.
In the last several years of her life and during the organizing of her book with Gibbons, Marylor suffered from short-term memory loss. Still, she was able to read her poetry at a book release party last summer that friends describe as one of the highlights of her life.
“Her mental state wasn’t the best as far as, she’d have good days and bad days, and I was just praying that she had a good day for her launch party,” Fifield said. “Not only did she have a good day, she had a stellar day. This supernatural force is blowing you backwards, and she just got up there and commanded the room.”
In the final poem of the book, “What My Mirror Told Me,” written in 2018, Marylor gives her take on looking at herself at the end of her life.
You have a gold earring
on your left ear
but a purple earring
on your right ear.
Your eyes are eager but dim.
Your brain is also eager
but unreliable.
Your eyebrows are unruly
and your hair is thin.
You have a friendly smile
but ungainly teeth.
Your lips are nicely shaped,
but they, too, are thin.
There is a shameful stubble
on your chin.
You are 83 years old.
You are a bona fide Old Woman.
You are thinking and not
thinking about The End.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!