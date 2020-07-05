Remembering Marylor Wilson, a poet who lived her words

After the divorce, Marylor began writing and collecting her poems, publishing them here and there in small magazines and journals.

“She did not feel like she was owed anything or that she was entitled to anything or that there was a shadow she had to come out from underneath,” said Missoula author Richard Fifield. “She just had faith in her own work. And when she had the chance to unleash it upon the world, it was 17 times as powerful because she’d been sitting on it like a secret weapon.”

Fifield met Marylor 15 years ago during his first month of sobriety. She approached him after hearing his story.

“I was 30 years old and had no idea who I was at all, and she just had this look on her face, this determined, no nonsense look, and she just clocked me,” Fifield said, speaking figuratively. “For the next 12 years, every time I was having a pity party or whatever, I went to Marylor because she was kind of like an X-ray.”

With a skill for giving her perspective and advice in a digestible and helpful way, Marylor was somewhat of a therapist for many of her friends.