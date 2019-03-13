Arts Missoula’s annual Arts and Culture Awards honor individuals and organizations whose outstanding work in the arts and humanities have made a significant contribution to the community’s quality of life. The 2019 awards will be presented at the Missoula Arts and Culture awards luncheon on Tuesday, April 9, at the DoubleTree Hotel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year's Cultural Ambassador award, honoring someone who has consistently supported the arts community and cultural diplomacy in numerous ways, is awarded to Mark Thane for his support of arts and cultural education for 39 years as a teacher, principal, administrator and for the last four years as MCPS superintendent.
The Individual Artist, presented to someone who has shown exceptional achievement in their chosen craft, is awarded to Corwin "Corky" Clairmont, printmaker and installation artist from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
The arts educator, honoring an outstanding local educator who has devoted a career to teaching the arts, is awarded to Matt Loehrke, education director for MCT Inc. The Business Support for the Arts, given to businesses that have provided long-term support to Missoula’s artists and arts organizations, is awarded to Kimberly Roth/Merrill Lynch. The Cultural Vision award, honoring artistic programming, is awarded to Marc Moss, founder and director of Tell Us Something, the live storytelling event.
In announcing the award winners, Arts Missoula Executive Director Tom Bensen stated, “These outstanding individuals each represent a lifetime of dedication to the arts, and all have helped to make Missoula an exceptional place to work and live.”
The presenting sponsor for the Arts and Culture Awards lunch is Logjam Presents. Another feature of the event is that local businesses host tables for their employees and guests. Tickets for the event are $30 each or $240 for a table of eight and may be reserved by calling 541-0860 or info@artsmissoula.org. For more information, visit artsmissoula.org