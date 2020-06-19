Rep plans season around COVID; calls for original indigenous work

Legg had already been interested in using Fort Missoula and its fire lookout before COVID-19, and the issue sealed it.

"We ask playwrights to write for us specifically, and that gives us a lot of flexibility, so I was able to approach a playwright and say, 'Hey, we want to do a play in the fire tower at the fort so that we have plenty of space between our actors and our audience,' and also there should be a reason in the play why our actors never get within 6 feet of each other, that doesn’t have any bearing on what’s happening in the world," Legg said.

Jean Ann Douglass wrote a play, about 40-45 minutes long, called "The Fog," based on Gifford Pinchot's "secret marriage to a ghost" and the creation of the U.S. Forest Service.

The audiences will be limited to fewer than 25 people per performance, meaning it should be able to move forward in September if Missoula is still in Phase Two restrictions.