IF YOU GO

The Montana Repertory Theatre's 2020 touring production, "War of the Worlds," based on the original 1938 radio play, will premiere in Missoula and tour around Montana. All Missoula performances take place in the Montana Theatre, PAR/TV Center at the University of Montana. Tickets are $25 regular or $10 for children. Tickets to the Missoula shows can be purchased there or at the UMArts Box Office.

Here's the full list of dates. Go to to montanarep.org for more information.

Previews: Jan. 21-22, 7:30 p.m.

Opening: Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Missoula: Jan. 24-25, 7:30 p.m.

Plains: Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Billings: Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Lewistown: Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Missoula: Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Missoula: Feb. 1, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Helena: Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., The Myrna Loy

Butte: Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Missoula:Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Missoula: Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 9, 2 p.m.

Live broadcast

The cast will perform a live broadcast on Montana Public Radio on Feb. 7.